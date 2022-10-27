Paul Warne issues “disastrous” update on Derby County man

Derby County manager Paul Warne has revealed centre back James Chester could be facing a spell on the sidelines after a potentially “disastrous” injury prognosis.

Chester was one of a number of players to join the Rams back in the summer transfer window, providing some welcome experience to their backline.

Since then, the 33-year-old has made six appearances for the club, who currently sit tenth in the League One table after relegation from the Championship last season.

However, the centre back was forced off in the first half of Derby’s goalless draw at home to Exeter City on Tuesday night, with an apparent calf problem.

Now it seems as that setback, could leave Chester facing a long spell on the sidelines, judging by these latest comments from Warne.

Providing an update on the defender, the Derby boss was quoted by his club’s official website as saying: “Not good. The prognosis with him is disastrous. I was told on Tuesday night he could potentially be out for two months.

“That wasn’t final, so I may get told in 10 minutes that it wasn’t as bad as we first thought. I don’t know the full extent but I will find that out today.”

Chester signed a one-year contract with Derby this summer, securing his future at Pride Park until the end of this season.

The Verdict

This does feel like it will be a rather big blow for Derby going forward if confirmed.

Chester is a player with the ability to play at a higher level than League One – as he has shown across his career – and his experience could be vital in this young side, meaning he will be a big miss.

Beyond that, Derby are a team that have looked short on squad depth at times this season, and a long absence for Chester is only going to expose that further.

Given the centre back himself will likely want to impress to earn himself a new contract as well, this does not look promising for anyone involved.