Paul Warne has opened up on his Derby County future amid growing pressure on his position.

The 51-year-old’s position with the Rams is in threat due to the team’s poor run of form, which has put their Championship position in jeopardy.

Warne has been in charge at Pride Park since September 2022, and oversaw their promotion from League One last season.

However, a six-game losing streak has seen them fall into the relegation zone going into February.

Paul Warne responds to Derby pressure

Warne has claimed that he has not sought any assurances from the Derby board over his future at the club despite the growing pressure.

He has also not shied away from the position he’s in, suggesting that he is focused on turning around the team’s form.

"I don't need their reassurance, in the nicest possible sense, because I'm a big boy," said Warne, via the BBC.

"I understand the position we are in and I understand the league form we are in - I understand everything.

"I don't expect someone to say to me, 'it doesn't matter about results you will be here for the next two years' because I'm well aware of how football is and my job is just to pick my staff up and to pick my team up and send them out willing for Saturday."

Derby County’s recent form

Derby have slid into 22nd in the Championship table with their recent form, which has seen them lose the last six league games in a row.

The Rams have a total of 27 points from 29 games, leaving them two points adrift of safety going into February.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 31st) Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 29 -8 29 20 Stoke City 29 -10 29 21 Portsmouth 29 -16 29 22 Derby County 29 -8 27 23 Luton Town 29 -19 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 29 -35 22

Warne will be under growing pressure to turn things around, otherwise he will be at risk of losing his position.

Next up for Derby is a home clash against second place Sheffield United on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Sheffield United clash is terrible timing for Warne

Coming up against Sheffield United for the final fixture of the January window is terrible timing for Warne.

The Rams are about to come into a major windfall if Cashin’s deal to Brighton goes through, and that’s money that has to be reinvested into the side, with signings already being lined up.

A seventh loss in a row could be the final straw for the owners, but it would be difficult to justify appointing a new manager that won’t have the chance to make changes to the first team squad.

It’s a difficult situation for the club, and the hope will have to be that Warne can spend wisely between now and Monday night in order to start turning things around on the pitch.