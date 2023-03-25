Derby County boss Paul Warne wouldn’t be too downbeat, even though his side were beaten by play-off rivals Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams, who are currently sixth, went into the clash sitting four points above the Posh, who are one place below them in the table, so they knew the importance of the fixture.

Warne’s side would dominate the first half, where the hosts failed to have a shot on goal, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough and it proved costly. Darren Ferguson’s side were much improved after the break, and they took the lead through Ephron Mason-Clark, before Nathaniel Ogbeta then made it two.

The result means Derby are just one point above Peterborough, so it promises to be a nervy final eight games to the campaign. And, whilst Warne acknowledged it was a ‘disappointing’ afternoon, he was quick to highlight that they are still in the driving seat ahead of the run-in when speaking to reporter Dominic Dietrich.

“First half was exactly like the Derby County I know, but we just didn't create enough. We just didn't play with enough intensity, in the second half they kicked it up a gear, and we just couldn't hang on.

“It's still in our hands, we're still in the playoffs, and we just build for next week. It's a disappointing result especially off the back of last week. We need to give them confidence in the final third.”

Next up for Derby, who have won just one in their last five, is a very tough fixture against the in-form team in the division in Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys head to Pride Park having won six games in a row, all without conceding a goal.

The verdict

There’s no denying this was a major setback for Derby as a win would’ve put them in a great position in terms of making sure they finish above Peterborough this season.

They can take encouragement from the first 45 minutes, but the reality is that the hosts really upped the tempo and intensity after the break, and Warne’s men couldn’t live with them at times, even if it was an open game during that period.

This continues an alarming run for Derby, but Warne is right to remind everyone that they’re in a commanding position. Yet, it’s just about getting back on track, and that’s not going to be easy against a quality Ipswich side next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.