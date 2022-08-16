Paul Warne gives update on Rotherham contract talks with two players

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says that the positive start the Millers have had to the season will not have any impact on the contract talks the club is having with Chiedozie Ogbene and Dan Barlaser.

Rotherham will be pleased with the start they have made to the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to try and build some early-season momentum.

Billed as one of the favourites for the drop this year, they’re once again looking to defy that tag in the second tier and stay up, with them narrowly missing out on doing so last time around in the Championship.

They’ll be looking to try and keep their key players around, too, and both Ogbene and Barlaser are ones they’ll want to keep around past the end of this season, with their contracts up next summer.

Quoted by the Yorkshire Post, though, Warne has said that start to this season will likely have no impact on those contract talks:

“No, not at all. Because I know the conversations we are going to have, so I might as well wait for the window to shut and have the same conversation. And possibly the same outcome.

“I can’t persuade lads to sign if I cannot get them the packages they want, it’s as simple as that.

“The same way as I tried to get Iky (Michael Ihiekwe) to stay from November onwards and I couldn’t convince him. I will do my best to keep them.”

The Verdict

Time will ultimately tell what happens with the Millers and these two players.