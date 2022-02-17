Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has told the Rotherham Advertiser that he only allowed Kieran Sadlier to move to Bolton Wanderers because the club found a replacement for the playmaker.

The midfielder eventually completed a move to the University of Bolton Stadium last month, having previously stated his desire to depart the Millers back in the summer of last year.

Bolton had made a move for the player at that stage, however Sadlier was quickly informed that he was unable to depart the ASSEAL New York Stadium because Warne felt that they couldn’t bring in an adequate replacement.

However with Sadlier having now got his move to Lancashire, Warne has now lifted the lid on why he has now sanctioned a deal for the midfielder:

“In the end, in the January window signing Georgie (Kelly) gave us another attacking player so the club allowed Kieran to leave.”

In other words it was almost like for like from the Millers’ point of view and therefore it made sense to allow Sadlier to leave the club.

Sadlier played 36 games for Rotherham overall, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four.

The Verdict

The Irishman won’t be a player that is too sorely missed by the Millers as he didn’t really make a lasting impact for the club.

Once Warne had switched to playing with wing backs, Sadlier had to adapt, however he is said to have refused to play in such a role for the team.

This shows a level of selfishness that Rotherham could have done without at a time when they are going for a league title in the third tier.

They now have Georgie Kelly in as another attacking option and in the grand scheme of things, it was best for all parties that Sadlier departed last month for Bolton.