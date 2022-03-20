Paul Warne gives his verdict on Rotherham’s 3-0 defeat

League One leaders Rotherham United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of 16th placed Shrewsbury Town.

The defeat hasn’t affected Rotherham’s place in the table but following Wigan’s 4-1 thrashing of Morecambe, Rotherham now only have a one point lead at the top of the table with Wigan also having two games in hand over them.

The game was one to forget for Rotherham who after going 1-0 down in the 36th minute then lost Angus MacDonald who received a red card for using an elbow during an aerial challenge. Shrewsbury added to their tally in the 78th minute and put the game to bed in the 92nd.

Reflecting on his side’s performance, manager Paul Warne told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s a bad day at the office but we are going to lose football games.

“I thought the game was pretty even first half. We were not at our best against a very good side. We knew they were going to be tough, they are one of the in-form sides in the league.

“The sending off was crucial and it always is. I actually thought Angus led with his arm and didn’t actually elbow the lad. It was a big turning point for us.

“We tried to stay in the game as long as we could. It’s hard to press when you are down to ten men because you are going to get popped off.”

The loss is a disappointing one for Warne’s side as the pressure now lies on his team as they look to retain their place at the top of the league whist also hoping Wigan don’t win their games in hand. Despite the pressure, Warne has faith in his team as he said: “It’s a setback, obviously, but the lads have bounced back before and we will give them a couple of days away from football to rest.”

The Verdict:

This was a really poor result for Rotherham. With the pressure already creeping up on them from behind, they needed to be winning this game to extend their points at the top.

Of course the red card will have caused a shift in how Rotherham approached the game tactically, but to concede another two goals showed that they clearly weren’t able to execute the change well.

With Wigan now just a point behind them and with games in hand, it looks at the moment as though Rotherham could be losing their title as champions and instead fighting for the automatic promotion spot.

Firstly though their attention turns to 3rd April when they face Sutton United in the EFL Trophy final before returning to league action on the 9th in the hope of picking up an important three points.