Paul Warne gives his verdict on Rotherham United’s chances in League One promotion race

Rotherham United sit fourth in League One going into the international break, Paul Warne’s men are looking to win promotion in the third tier for the fourth time in as many seasons but other clubs’ summer spending may prove an obstacle.

Ipswich Town have made a stuttering start to the season after bringing in 19 new players in the summer, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers competing in the top half ,the Millers manager feels the heavyweight clashes will make the division more evenly matched.

Warne cannot see a front runner emerging any time soon as was revealed when he spoke to the Yorkshire Post.

He said: “There are clubs really going for it and it’s going to be a tight league.

“But what’s good from my point of view is that there always seems to be big teams playing other big teams, if that makes sense.

“I just cannot see anyone romping away with it with ninety points this season. I just cannot see it.” Goals from Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green earned the Millers a 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town last time out, a refreshing sight for Warne with his side being a little too reliant on Michael Smith for goals in the opening stretch. They have the chance to extend their five game unbeaten run when they host Scunthorpe United in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict Warne is right and some of the larger clubs in the division have been raising their game in these heavyweight clashes. Portsmouth dragged Sunderland off of top spot and back down to reality by beating them 4-0 at Fratton Park on Saturday and just the week before Sheffield Wednesday slowed Wigan Athletic’s progress with a 2-1 win. If Rotherham can quietly go about their business and ensure they take care of the matches they are expected to win they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season. Warne has the experience to steer them through this in pursuit of a third promotion to the second tier in his managerial career.