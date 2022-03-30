Paul Warne gives his insight into the sense of occasion at Rotherham United ahead of EFL Trophy Final

Rotherham United take on Sutton United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the Papa John’s Trophy Final.

The Millers sit top of the tree in League One while the Us are just outside the play-offs in League Two, heading into the match as large outsiders.

Rotherham could pull off an unlikely league and cup double this season if they can keep the likes of Milton Keynes Dons and Wigan Athletic at bay in the third tier.

Paul Warne is not taking the opportunity to play at Wembley Stadium lightly and explained why when he appeared on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve sold as many tickets as we have because I wasn’t sure how it would go.

“Playing at Wembley, for the lads and their families, is beyond magical, something that many greater players than ours don’t get the opportunity to do.

“Never downplay it, I want the lads to fully enjoy it whatever the outcome is.

“Because we’ve been there some times through play-offs, some fans might think ‘oh it happens to us all time’, it doesn’t, we could go 100 years without going there.

“I’m really pleased that as many people are going as it seems and it should be a good day out.

“We’re both attacking teams and I think it should be a good game.”

Sutton have been one of the surprise packages of the EFL this season and defeated Wigan Athletic, favourites to beat Rotherham to the League One title, in the semi-finals.

Warne has been in this position before with the Millers, but in a more high pressure environment in the League One play-offs.

This time around, though he will not let on that it is the case, the 48-year-old can probably relax and enjoy the occasion a little more, knowing that the club are in a very good position to seal automatic promotion back to the Championship, regardless of the result on Sunday.

Sutton’s main aim at the beginning of the 2020/21 season was to maintain their National League status, so to be operating at the top end of League Two and to have made their way to Wembley final is a remarkable achievement for Matt Gray and his staff, hopefully they can rise to the occasion to provide a good contest for neutral viewing.