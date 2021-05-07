Paul Warne faces these Rotherham United dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Cardiff City

Rotherham United must win and hope that other results go their way as they look to hang onto their Championship status tomorrow afternoon.

The Millers travel to Cardiff City knowing that they have to win to stand any chance of staying in the Championship for another year.

They also have to rely on Derby County failing to win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, on what promises to be a tense afternoon for the three clubs battling for survival.

Rotherham have had been given plenty of opportunities to claw their way out of the relegation zone in recent weeks. They were even given four home games in a row, but are winless in their last six and have won only one of their last 10 games.

Tomorrow, they take on a Cardiff side who have nothing to play for, but beat Birmingham City 4-0 away from home last time out.

Here, we take a look at a couple of dilemmas Paul Warne faces ahead of a massive game for Rotherham United this weekend…

How to approach the game?

Rotherham need to win, to put it as simply as possible. But it’s how they go about acquiring those three points which is important.

Rotherham cannot afford to go gung-ho and go for goals, even though they need to score to stand any chance of staying in the division.

That is exactly what Sheffield Wednesday did against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and on another day, the Reds should have scored two or three and should have taken advantage of having so much space to exploit.

What Rotherham also cannot afford to do, though, is allow Cardiff to dictate the tempo from the off. They need to assert their dominance and show bravery to stay patient and carve out chances.

How to line-up?

Warne’s side have lined up in different ways this season. They usually play a 3-5-1-1 formation, but against Luton in midweek, they fielded a 3-4-3 system.

The 3-5-1-1 formation has been the preferred one this season, but that hasn’t yielded too many goals and has often led to more of a defensive-minded display.

Warne needs to come up with a game plan which nullifies Cardiff’s system, with Mick McCarthy also going with wing-backs since taking the reins in South Wales.