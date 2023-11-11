Highlights Paul Warne left Rotherham United because he felt he had achieved everything he could at the club and saw potential in leading Derby County to the Premier League.

Despite the risk of moving down to League One, Warne believed that Derby had the quality to compete for promotion to the Championship.

Warne's position at Derby is now under scrutiny due to the team's disappointing start to the season, and another couple of defeats could lead to his dismissal.

Paul Warne has explained the decision to part ways with Rotherham United last year.

Warne was with the Millers for six years, and successfully guided the club back to the Championship in 2022 before departing for Derby County.

The 50-year-old received a lot of praise for the work he achieved with Rotherham, but took the step back down to League One to become the latest Rams manager.

Warne led Derby to a seventh place finish last season, just narrowly missing out on a play-off spot, and is currently under pressure to deliver results amid a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Another couple of defeats in the coming weeks could spell the end of his time at Pride Park after just over a year in charge of the club.

Why did Paul Warne leave Rotherham United?

Warne explained his decision, suggesting that he felt he had reached a ceiling with what he’d achieved at Rotherham.

Despite taking the step down to League One, he feels that there is the potential to bring Derby into the Premier League which attracted him to the role.

“It wasn't an easy decision but I felt like it was the right decision,” said Warne, via the Daily Mail.

“Me and my staff had been at the club for six years.

“We took them back to the Championship and started the season really well.

“I think we left them in sixth and we had only lost one game.

“We left a really good team behind and it just felt like it was time to move on.

“I think you get that as a player, as a member of staff, or in any job.

“I had a brilliant time, I loved it.

“I had a brilliant relationship with the owner and it just felt like it was a natural end.

“This amazing opportunity came up and I still believe that if we could get Derby into the Championship, we'd be able to be really competitive and try and push for the golden egg and get into the Premier League.”

Derby are currently seventh in the League One table, sitting two points adrift of the play-off places.

The gap to the top two is eight points after just 15 games, with Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth setting the pace at the top of the third division table.

Warne is under pressure to deliver results, and a loss to Barnsley this weekend could put his position under increasing scrutiny.

Can Paul Warne lead Derby County to the Championship?

This Derby squad should be competing for promotion to the Championship, it has the quality to compete at the top of the League One table.

But results so far this season have been disappointing.

Warne needs to get things on track soon, or he could face the sack, which would be a massive disappointment after taking the risk to leave Rotherham for this role.

Rotherham have managed to do well without Warne, with Matt Taylor keeping the team afloat in the second tier, which is to the club’s credit.