Derby County are yet to sign anyone this summer as Paul Warne looks to shape a squad capable of pushing for promotion.

Having dropped out of the race for promotion on the final day of the 2022/23 season, it would have given Warne plenty of food for thought for the League One season with his side fading towards the end of the campaign.

With more depth and more quality needed, the summer could yet be a busy one despite the Rams quiet break so far.

But that doesn't mean work hasn't been going on behind the scenes, with Warne admitting fresh faces could be imminent.

Are Derby County close to new signings?

Warne has admitted that he wants several new faces in his squad before his side returns to pre-season training in a few weeks' time, but doesn't want to be adding just anyone.

Explaining the type of player he needs, Warne told Rams TV: "I could have signed eight players who could have potentially improved the squad, but it's about getting the very best ones you can.

"But we are trying to sign players that don't want to be in this league if that makes sense. We need ones who can play in the league above, ones with experience and a bit of hair on their back ideally."

It's clear Warne is after more experience and quality as he looks to put a squad together capable of sustaining a promotion push. Having already lost David McGoldrick to Notts County, there will certainly be a push on signings over the coming weeks.

Who have Derby been linked with so far?

There have been several players who have drawn links with the club so far, and they're perhaps falling in line with the criteria of player the former Rotherham United manager is after.

One name mentioned has been Alfie May, with Derby reportedly competing with Charlton Athletic and Gillingham vying for the 29-year-old's signature. Having scored 46 goals in 83 games in League One, it could prove to be a coup for the Rams.

Fankaty Dabo is another player linked with Warne's side that is desperate for a natural right-wing-back. Dabo offers experience as well as a League One promotion on his CV with Coventry City.

Northern Irish forward Lee Bonis has previously been linked to the club with a number of sides looking to bring him to England this summer. Bonis has starred for Larne helping lead them to Irish Premiership title this season.

Whilst links to players and finalised signings have been slow, it's clear Warne is confident of getting players added to this squad which should prove exciting for supporters.