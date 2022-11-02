Paul Warne drops hint as Derby County injuries and suspensions pile up

As frustrating as it will have been for Derby County to draw away at Morecambe last night, who sit 22nd in League One, the result was not the only thing dampening the mood after the full time whistle.

During the match, central defender Eiran Cashin picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, which will now mean he misses the Rams next League One clash, set to take place on the 12th November against MK Dons.

Although there are two cup games in between now and then – first in the FA Cup vs Torquay United and then in the Carabao Cup vs Liverpool – Warne says that the suspension must be served in a league match, and amid his frustrations at losing another player, hints that he is looking forward to January.

This suggests he is potentially eyeing the winter window as the opportunity to bring in reinforcements and put his own stamp on a squad he inherited.

“Unfortunately, we’ve picked up another booking and that means Cash [Eiran Cashin] will miss a game.” Warne explained to the media, via DerbyshireLive.

“I’ve been told it’s the league because I hoped it was going to be the FA Cup but no such luck.

“It’s MK Dons away so God only knows what I am going to do.

“I am running out of players rapido. January can’t come quick enough.”

The Verdict

You do have to feel for Paul Warne at Derby.

This latest suspension is just another headache for the Rams boss to deal with after being hit with a load of injuries in recent weeks.

At centre-back in particular they are already very light having lost Curtis Davies and James Chester to injury.

When you also factor in other injuries such as those to Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight, and the suspension Conor Hourihane had to serve last night, you really can understand why Warne is looking forward to January.

Not only will he then be able to bring in reinforcements, but by then, the yellow card rule resets after 19 EFL matches, meaning the Rams only have to get through three more before the threshold for a suspension is increased to 10 yellows.