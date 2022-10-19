Paul Warne discusses potential Derby County transfer move for 28-y/o

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed there is no truth in reports that claimed the club will move for Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher in the January transfer window.

The new Rams boss will be focused on the next few months as he looks to build on a positive start to life at Pride Park but he’s sure to have one eye on the window, which will be his first opportunity to bring in his own players.

And, it had been suggested that Fisher was a target, with Boro ready to let the 28-year-old depart in the New Year.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne made it clear that talk of a reunion with Fisher, who he managed at Rotherham, are wide of the mark.

“January is a great opportunity but whether we get the players we want we will have to see. But every day is like a press day. Everyone asks what’s happening.

“I got told the other day that I had been linked with Darnell Fisher. There is zero truth in that. I know Darnell really well. If I want him I’d just phone him. So there is zero truth in that. It was said it was off a good source, but there is no better source than me.”

The verdict

This is a great response from Warne as he is open and honest, so it’s pretty clear that Derby won’t be moving for Fisher in January.

Of course, it’s a bit early for the transfer plans to be finalised but it’s obvious the Rams will be busy and Warne will want to bring his own players in to help the squad.

As for Fisher, after the terrible luck he’s had with injuries, he will hope to secure a switch in the New Year to get the regular minutes that he needs.

