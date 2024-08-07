Highlights Forsyth remains the most consistent left-back choice for Derby, despite concerns over his fitness and recent Championship experience.

Paul Warne has a tough decision to make ahead of Derby County's opening game of the season against Blackburn Rovers, with there being a huge dilemma over who he chooses to start at left-back.

The Rams parted ways with Louie Sibley in the summer, after the two parties failed to agree on a new contract. The academy graduate was Warne's starter at wing-back last season, appearing 38 times as Derby won promotion back to the Championship.

However, it looks as though Warne will play with a flat four at the back, a system that allows Callum Elder and Craig Forsyth to play in their more natural position of left-back, but this will cause a straight fight between them.

Yet, there is also another factor to consider for Derby's management team, with Ben Osborn also able to operate in the role. Although he was signed as a midfielder, the additions of David Ozoh, Ebou Adams and Kenzo Goudmijn has made competition in that area of the pitch extremely high, and Osborn may flourish elsewhere.

Forsyth is the most viable choice but there is an issue

Forsyth joined the club originally on loan in March 2013 from Watford, before signing for a fee of around £150,000 later than summer. 11 years later, the Scottish left-back has played nearly 350 games for Derby, and has become some-what of a modern day legend at Pride Park.

Yet, he has remained the team's most consistent player in the position throughout, and is forcing Warne into a tough decision once again.

The 35-year-old missed the end of last season through injury, but proved his versatility, performing brilliantly against Bolton Wanderers as a centre-back.

His crossing ability is second-to-none, and he is still able to get up and down the wing when required, despite his age. He showed in pre-season against Real Valladolid that he is still Derby's best option, enticing the goalkeeper with a shot that allowed the rebound to fall to Kane Wilson for the winner.

Craig Forsyth 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 26 (25) Goals (Assists) 3 (2) Pass Accuracy 68.9% Dribble Success 60% Tackles Won 68.2% Duels Won 55.8% Aerial Duels Won 57%

Concerns over his fitness will be the biggest stumbling block for Forsyth, and the fact that he has not played in the Championship for two years could also be a worry, however, he has adapted with age to remain consistent.

Elder and Osborn will provide competition for Forsyth

If Forsyth is not able to play throughout the season, then Derby do have other options, but they will need to perform at a high level to replicate the 35-year-old's standards.

Elder made key mistakes during his first year at the club, nearly allowing the loss of three points against Burton Albion after a lapse in concentration in an eventual 3-2 win in January.

But, he has shown his class in the league before, earning himself a place in the Championship's Team of the Season in 2020/21 with Hull City. If he can get back to the same level, then he will earn himself a place in the team, but this is not a certainty.

Osborn will also be waiting in the wings, with the midfield now stacked with quality, he may be able to rotate to the left-back position if needed. His energy and determination could be key to Derby's survival, and allows good balance on the left.

Elder will more than likely start on Friday against Blackburn due to his involvement in pre-season, but Forsyth is possibly the player with the highest chance of ousting him from the left-side and becoming the number one choice.