Paul Warne admitted to the press that he expects Eiran Cashin to be available for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion in securing his services.

The Rams fell to a fifth league defeat in a row on Tuesday evening as Eliezer Mayenda's first-half goal secured all three points for Sunderland at Pride Park.

Prior to the match, concerns were raised about Cashin's absence from the squad as he was not included in the matchday lineup. Warne later clarified that his omission was purely precautionary, as the 23-year-old had only recently recovered from a tendon injury.

The defender has been subject to a large amount of interest from the Seagulls this window and last night Fabian Hürzeler's side tabled a second bid. This was duly rejected by the Rams, with John Percy confirming that this decision came from the "very top".

According to the same outlet, the County hierarchy have no intention of selling this January, so the South Coast side will have to pay a ridiculous fee if they are to sign Cashin this month.

Paul Warne sets out Eiran Cashin stance

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about Cashin's absence, Warne admitted that it was nothing more than a measure to reduce the risk of a recurrence of his tendon injury.

The 51-year-old said: "He is good. He was walking around baptising kids at half-time. He is coming back from a tendon injury, so the chances of re-injury if he plays three times in a week is 30 to 40 per cent so it wasn't a risk that we were prepared to take.

"He has trained today, he will train with the squad on Thursday and he will be included in my thoughts for the weekend [against Cardiff].

"It sounds more exciting if I said I pulled him out of the squad to drive him to Brighton tonight, but that isn't the case. It would be a good headline, but he will be available for the weekend. He is not re-injured or anything like that, it was precautionary."

Derby fans will be delighted with Eiran Cashin news

Brighton's long-standing interest in Cashin could eventually lead to a transfer, but for now, it appears that the defender will be remaining in Derbyshire.

Warne's lighthearted comments about 'driving him to Brighton' certainly conveyed a sense of calm, suggesting the head coach is confident of keeping his star player for the remainder of the campaign.

Eiran Cashin Derby County stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 20 (20) Minutes played 1698 Goal (assists) 1 (0) xG 1.57 Shots (on target) 15 (6) Tackle success 64.6% Duel success 66% Aerial duel success 68.8% Interceptions 42 Pass accuracy 79.5% *Stats correct as of 20/01/2025

This is vital, as Cashin will play a key role in helping Derby rediscover the early-season form that kept them comfortably in midtable for much of the campaign.

Now looking nervously over their shoulders, Saturday's fixture against the Bluebirds is pivotal, with three points essential to help stave off the threat of an immediate return to the third tier.