Derby County manager, Paul Warne has denied rumours that the Rams are pursuing the signature of a Reading player, amid links with midfielder, Charlie Savage.

BBC Derby Sport presenter Dominic Dietrich reported the news via his X account, revealing the Derby manager's comments.

According to the report, Warne confirmed that promotion-chasing Derby are looking to make additions, but said "rumours about a Reading player aren't true."

Derby County have been heavily linked with former Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage in recent days, with the Daily Star reporting that Derby, Stockport and an unnamed Championship club are all chasing the Reading midfielder's signature.

There has also been reported interest from Derby in Charlton winger Corey Blackett-Taylor. Dietrich confirmed that Paule Warne refused to talk about the winger when asked about links with the Charlton player.

According to Football Insider, the Rams had a £250,000 bid rejected by Charlton for the winger who is in the final six months of his contract.

Charlie Savage's senior career

Despite being just 20-years-old, Charlie Savage has already impressed plenty of potential suitors following a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers last season and his successful start to this season.

The young midfielder made 15 League One appearances for Forest Green last season, scoring once during his first season of senior football.

Savage joined the Royals in the summer, signing permanently from Manchester United. He has already featured 23 times in League One for Reading, starting on 14 occasions.

Charlie Savage for Reading in League One 2023/24 Appearances 23 Starts 14 Goals 2 Assists 1 Touches per Game 34.4 Accurate Passes per Game 20.7 (79%) Data accurate 16/1/2023 as per Sofascore.

The midfielder has impressed and has already been capped by the Welsh national side, making his full international debut against Gibraltar in October.

Big things are expected from the Welshman's career and he has been linked with moves to multiple clubs, including two of his dad's former sides, Derby County and Stockport County.

Reading could be forced to sell

Reading are in a dire position off of the field, with the club in desperate need of a takeover, with Dai Yongge failing to fund the club adequately.

The ongoing financial chaos at Reading could force them to sell key players, as they look to stabilise their position.

The son of the former Derby County man has impressed since joining the Royals in the summer, starting consistently during the early stages of the League One season.

Reported by Mail Online on January 1, Reading knocked back an initial Derby valuation of the 20-year-old, despite financial turmoil.

Two of the Royals' defenders have also been linked with a departure from Berkshire. Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey have been heavily linked with moves to Premier League side, Luton Town.

Reading's financial position and inability to replace departing players could prevent a Charlie Savage departure and he may have to stay in Berkshire until the summer.

Reading's precarious league positon, amid points deductions and their struggles off of the pitch, may see them relegated.

A relegation to League Two would likely see the departure of multiple players looking to play at a higher level.