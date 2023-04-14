Derby County manager Paul Warne has revealed that he will wait until the end of the season before making any decision about players whose contracts are expiring.

The Rams are currently in the midst of a play-off battle, as the League One season enters the closing stages.

Derby will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers. The Rams started off the Easter weekend with a win over the bottom-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers. However, on Monday afternoon, they let slip a dominant performance that had them up 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with relegation-threatened MK Dons.

Can Derby County still make the play-offs?

The dropped points on Monday mean Warne’s side have only won one of their last five games in the league, which has seen them go from being in contention for a top-two spot to falling out of the play-offs altogether.

Derby now face a Bristol Rovers side who have won three of their last five games, knowing anything less than a win, and they will have a fight on their hands for a top-six spot.

The Rams are sitting in seventh place, level on points with sixth-place Bolton Wanderers, but having played a game more than the Trotters.

Warne will be desperate for his team to not let their season fade away and will be hoping that they can finish the season in the strongest way possible and extend their season by another three games.

Which players are out of contract at Derby in the summer?

Whether Derby get promoted to the Championship or not this season, it is expected to be a busy summer of recruitment from the Rams, as Warne looks to reshape his squad.

There are currently eight players whose contracts expire at the end of this campaign, with Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, Richard Stearman, Craig Forsyth, Scott Leach, James Chester, Conor Hourihane, and Jason Knight all coming to an end, but Derby are believed to have an extension option on Knight’s deal.

Players like Forsyth, Hourihane, and McGoldrick have been important players for Derby this season, with McGoldrick being the club’s top goalscorer this campaign with 21 goals.

Warne is believed to have held a meeting with Head of Recruitment Mark Thomas yesterday to discuss the summer plans.

But speaking ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers, Warne has confirmed no decisions have been made and focus is on the remaining five games of the season.

He told Derbyshire Live: “For many obvious reasons, I leave that to the end. And in fairness, it also gives me the opportunity to change my mind. So I leave that to the end, and we'll get to that when we need to get to it.

"Obviously I've got this in the back of my mind all the time. I'm not a complete idiot. And it's difficult because you don't know what plate you are spinning.

"Are you spinning a Championship plate or the League One plate? If we're in League One, do I need this? Do I need that? What do I need? What can I afford?

"It changes all the time, but you have a rough idea of players that you want relevant to what league you're in.

"If we are fortunate enough to go up, we're not going to suddenly turn into a club signing international players, which has happened here before. It will be a pretty firm base that we need to build on and making small steps to get the club back to where it wants to be, but it's got to be healthy steps. It can't be crazy. "

It may be too little, too late for some of these players, but these five remaining games are a chance for these players to show why Derby and Warne should keep them at the club next season.