Paul Warne delivers frank assessment as Derby County held in FA Cup tie

Paul Warne has admitted he was not happy with the Derby County performance before they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Torquay United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Rams were two up and looking comfortable against the side who are bottom of the National League but a red card to Eiran Cashin and a subsequent converted penalty changed the dynamics of the tie.

And, Torquay would make that man advantage tell, as they equalised deep into stoppage time to set up a replay at Pride Park.

So, it turned out to be an afternoon to forget for the East Midlands outfit and Warne told Derbyshire Live that he was not happy with various aspects of the team.

“Even if we had held out for the last five seconds, I would not have been over the moon with the performance. The sending-off has killed us because we were comfortable. I thought we should have scored taken more chances in the first half.

“We overcomplicated some chances to cross, we had chances to shoot and didn’t so that was frustrating. At 2-0, maybe arrogantly, we could keep control of the ball and ask more questions, but then came the sending off and the penalty. We are causing our own problems.”

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This was a poor show from Derby, who really should’ve been able to see out the game against the fifth tier strugglers.

Whilst you have to give plenty of credit to Torquay, the reality is, as Warne says, a lot of this was down to Derby, starting with the red card and then they couldn’t defend properly late on.

The big thing is that they remain in the hat but another fixture is not ideal as the new boss still looks to find the right formula since his appointment.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.