Paul Warne has revealed that Derby County have received no more offers for their defender Eiran Cashin, but he does think the recent speculation has had an effect on the player.

Derby are expected to be busy right up until the 11p.m. deadline on September 1st as they look to add more players to their small squad.

The Rams have made a poor start to the campaign, as they’ve won two out of their four league games and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round.

Warne hasn’t been shy in stating that he wants more players to come through the door between now and that deadline as the club tries to keep up with the early-season front runners.

However, while fresh additions are on his mind, he may still have to deal with the possibility of players leaving, as Eiran Cashin has been attracting interest.

What is the latest on Eiran Cashin’s current situation at Derby County?

Cashin was one of many young Derby players who got a chance in the first team during their off-field issues.

Despite the club's ability to bring in new players, Cashin has continued to play a major role in the club’s past seasons.

The 21-year-old is a growing influence on this Derby team, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have been mentioned with strong interest.

It was reported by The Telegraph’s John Percy, that Brighton have seen four bids rejected for the Irish defender, with some of them offers coming in this transfer window.

Percy goes on to say that Derby will only consider bids that are above the £3 million mark and any deal will see Cashin complete the season on loan at the League One club.

Cashin has continued to play for Derby despite the interest, playing in all four of their league games so far this season.

What has Paul Warne said about Eiran Cashin’s future at Derby County?

Now speaking ahead of their game against Peterborough United, Warne was asked if any further bids had been made for Cashin.

He responded, via Derbyshire Live: “We haven't received any fresh offers.

"That doesn't mean a fresh offer won't come in and that doesn't mean a conversation won't be had with a fresh offer.

"I am not trying to be secretive. Everyone is affordable to every other club aren't they really?

"I appreciate where we are in the pyramid, and I appreciate how good Cash was last year.

"But I do think (speculation) has affected him a little bit. But I thought the other day was the best he has been.

"He was more like himself and maybe the rumours have gone away a little bit and that's helped him concentrate on his football.

"In fairness, if he plays at a certain level there will always be rumours about him, potential moves for him and good luck to him.

"In the meantime, I need him to perform to the team. There are no fresh offers I am aware of and if there was then I would tell you."