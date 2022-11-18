Paul Warne confirms significant Derby County injury blow

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be out for up to five weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The powerful attacker had enjoyed a positive start to life at Pride Park, scoring three goals and registering four assists so far this season, as well as posing a constant threat due to his ability.

However, he was absent in the 0-0 draw at Portsmouth on Friday night and reporter Dominic Dietrich explained how Warne had given an update on the fitness of the former Cardiff City man.

“Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is going to be out for 3-5 weeks Paul Warne has confirmed.”

Even though the World Cup is set to start on Sunday, the games don’t stop for Derby, who are back in action next week in the FA Cup against Newport County.

After that, they have a massive game against Sheffield Wednesday that Mendez-Laing will miss, and there are another three League One games after that which the winger could not be involved in depending on how quick his recovery is.

The verdict

This is bad news for Derby as the draw at Pompey showed just how much they miss Mendez-Laing as he has that pace and power in the final third that others in the team lack.

So, there’s no pretending he won’t be missed but there is still quality in the group and Warne will back his squad to pick up results in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, it’s still a blow and all connected to the Rams will be hoping that Mendez-Laing is back within three weeks as opposed to five.

