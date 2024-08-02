Highlights Derby County in talks for striker to bolster front line, but signing may not happen before season opener.

Rams need youthful, proven scorer to enhance attacking options, especially after injury crisis last season.

Having more strikers crucial for Derby to avoid being caught short like last season, possibly with Premier League loanee.

Paul Warne has revealed that Derby County are in talks with an unnamed club over the availability of a striker, with him hinting at the possibility of the player being from a Premier League team.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby after a 4-3 pre-season defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday night, Warne said: "I spoke to a club this week about someone I really want to sign who will improve us massively.

"But I don't think, even if I'm allowed to sign him, that it will happen before the first game of the season, regrettably.

"[He's] another nine, because you see tonight that you always need to strengthen your front line."

Derby currently have five players that can play as a striker, with Conor Washington, Dajaune Brown, James Collins, Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson all capable of playing up top by themselves or alongside a partner.

However, with those players scoring just 34 league goals between them last season, the Rams are hoping to add more firepower to the team.

Derby County's Striker's Stats 2023/24 (TransferMarkt) Player Apps Goals Assists Conor Washington (Derby County) 19 3 2 Dajaune Brown (Gateshead) 18 6 0 James Collins (Derby County) 38 14 2 Jerry Yates (Swansea City) 43 8 1 Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) 29 3 4

Derby lack proven youth in their attacking line-up

Although it has not been said who the striker is that Warne and Derby are chasing, or who he is currently playing for, adding players that are younger than their current crop is a must this summer.

The Rams' strikeforce currently has an average age of 28.2. However, that is heavily skewed by Brown, who is just 19.

Despite his young age, he is yet to prove himself in a division higher than the National League, with the academy graduate featuring on loan for Gateshead at the end of last season, scoring eight goals.

If Derby are to challenge for Championship survival in 2024/25, then they will need a goalscorer that can play week in week out, and one who will score goals.

Yates is possibly the Rams' best option currently, but, he struggled last season with Swansea City and scored just eight goals, a far cry from the 14 he scored in his final season with Blackpool.

If he can roll back the years and be the talisman that Warne needs, then it may not be critical to sign another striker, however, more competition will not do any harm to Derby's chances.

Warne may have worries about last season's injury problems

Contrary to Derby's promotion success in 2023/24, the squad went through multiple injury crises. In particular in February and March, when the Rams went through a period of time in which all five of their strikers were injured.

Collins was out of action for six weeks after picking up a knee injury against Exeter City, while Dwight Gayle, his replacement, missed the rest of the season after he injured his hamstring against Bolton Wanderers in March, just a month after joining the club.

Warne will know that the more strikers he has at Derby, the chance of missing all of them at one time becomes a lot less. With the saga's timeline looking like it was stretch after the start of the EFL season, it hints at it being the target club being in the Premier League with loan decisions often being made late on in August.