Paul Warne comments as Derby County and 38-year-old part ways

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said he hopes to see former interim Rams boss Liam Rosenior back in a dugout soon.

Warne recently took charge of the Derby manager’s job after Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties as interim boss.

Rosenior took over after former Derby manager Wayne Rooney departed the club earlier this summer, and has led the Rams since the beginning of the season.

Results have been mixed though, and as a result, the club took the decision to remove Rosenior from his temporary position last week, although at the time it was reported that he would remain in a coaching position.

That is not to be the case, though, after a club statement today confirmed that following discussions yesterday, Rosenior had left the football club.

When discussing the matter with the media today, new boss Warne had the following to say in regards to the 38-year-old.

“I spoke to Liam Rosenior on the way here today and I’m going to meet him for a coffee in a few weeks.” Warne said, via Derby club media.

“What he’s done in the last couple of months is remarkable and I have the utmost respect for him.

“I hope to see him back in a dugout soon.”

Derby County face Cambridge United away from home in League One on Saturday afternoon.

It is set to be Warne’s first match in charge of the Rams.

The Verdict

I’d be really interested to know the reasons for Liam Rosenior departing Derby.

I suppose you can understand why he would not want to stick around and work under the man that has ultimately replaced him, but then why did reports last week suggest he woud do exactly that?

It appears there are no hard feelings between Warne and the 38-year-old though with the duo set to meet for a coffee in few weeks.

Perhaps Rosenior will even be willing to share some knowledge that could come in handy for Warne as he embarks upon his new role.