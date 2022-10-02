Paul Warne at Derby County: How did his first game go v Cambridge United? What issues did he face? What was the reaction to the result?

Paul Warne’s introduction as Derby County manager couldn’t have gone any better as his side beat Cambridge 2-0.

It was Derby’s first away win of the season and first away goals ensuring the fans went home happy after seemingly frustrating opening few weeks of the season.

It was an attacking line-up as well with Warne opting for his favoured 3-5-2 system, one that he stuck by for much of his time in charge of Rotherham.

But it was a routine win in the end with Derby’s quality on show as James Collins scored both of the goals in a game where the Rams could have scored several more.

Here, we take a look at several issues Warne faced in his first game in charge of Derby.

Midfield balance

One of the issues Liam Rosenior struggled to answer was how he balanced his midfield. On too many occasions this season it looked problematic with Bird and Hourihane as a double pivot as both want to play similar roles.

Warne sorted that quickly by playing a midfield three, moving Knight alongside Bird and Hourihane making the middle of the park more compact that included energy, composure and defensively solidity.

Getting goals into James Collins

Collins has struggled so far this season and other than scoring against Plymouth in September, he hasn’t looked massively threatening and it was a big issue that needed solving.

First game in and Collins was at the double with both finishes being with his weaker left foot. His pressured the Cambridge defender into making a mistake for the first goal, and he peeled off the defence for the second goal with both goals being well taken finishes.

With Collins at the double in Warne’s first game in charge, it will be interesting to see if the Republic of Ireland international can maintain his form.

The second striker

If Warne is to continue playing a 3-5-2, then getting the second striker along with Collins right is a must.

Lewis Dobbin looked a threat throughout the game but his inexperienced showed at times and if Collins is having an off day, you want that second forward to be on it.

Derby were missing David McGoldrick, and do have different options through William Osula, Louie Sibley and Bartosz Cybulski, so it will be interesting to see how that progresses over the coming weeks.

The reaction

Derby fans have undoubtedly been pleased following their sides win which has led to many coining Warne as ‘Warniola’ in homage to Pep Guardiola.

With three points starting off the Warne era, it’s undoubtedly got fans dreaming of a promotion and judging by the performance yesterday, it’s easy to see why.