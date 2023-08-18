Highlights No fresh offers have been received for Max Bird, according to Paul Warne, amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Hull City.

Liam Rosenior's attendance at the recent Derby County match does not indicate that he is purchasing Bird, as anyone is welcome to watch the team play.

Derby County has had a rocky start to their League One campaign, but there is still time to turn things around as they aim for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Paul Warne has offered an update on the future of Max Bird amid Hull City speculation.

Liam Rosenior was spotted at Pride Park midweek as the Rams suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Oxford United.

Warne’s side have made a poor start to their League One campaign, and things got worse when Bird left the pitch with an injury on Tuesday night.

Bird has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with the Tigers having already had two bids for the midfielder rejected by Derby.

Talks between the two clubs have continued since the second offer, but no agreement has yet been reached between the sides.

What has Paul Warne said about Max Bird’s Derby County future?

Warne has confirmed that no fresh offers have yet been received for the 22-year-old.

The Derby boss had no issue with Rosenior attending the clash against the U’s, claiming that anyone is welcome to watch his team play without any ulterior motives needed.

"There has been no fresh offers for Max,” said Warne, via Derbyshire Live.

"In fairness, Liam Rosenior was there, but I do go to other games as well.

"Liam is entitled to come to Derby - it doesn't mean he is buying Birdy.

How has Derby County’s start to the season been?

Derby have not had the best of starts to their second campaign in League One, with Warne’s side earning just three points from a possible nine.

Two home defeats in a row has put the Rams on the backfoot in the early stages of the campaign.

Victory away to Burton Albion has given the team some points on the board, but Derby will be aiming to fight for automatic promotion to the Championship this season.

It has been a far from ideal start, but there are still plenty of games remaining for the team to turn things around.

Three sides have made a perfect start to the new term, with Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Stevenage all winning their first three fixtures.

A number of fresh faces have made the switch to Pride Park this summer, including the likes of Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Josh Vickers and the returning Martyn Waghorn.

Next up for Warne’s side is the visit of Fleetwood Town as Derby look to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Would Max Bird be a good signing for Hull City?

Rosenior will know Bird well having managed him during his time at Derby.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for the League One side, so it comes as no surprise to see him attract interest from the Championship.

A move to Hull would be an exciting step-up for the 22-year-old, who has limited experience at a second division level.

Hull need to bolster their options in midfield if they are to challenge for a top six place this year.

Bird could prove a very shrewd signing given the potential that he possesses and the value he could retain should he start to live up to that under Rosenior.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree a fee before the 1 September deadline, as it would be a big blow to Derby to lose someone of his calibre.