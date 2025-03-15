Paul Tisdale was one of those managers who did everything while at St James Park.

When Celtic's current Head of Football Operations took the reins at Exeter City, it was a very different club to what it is now thanks, in no small part, to the long-serving manager.

He, along with Tottenham Hotspur legend and City's former Director of Football Steve Perryman, had total control over transfer ins and outs, and he put himself up as a bastion of fair play and football purism - all while trying to get promoted from the rough and ready Blue Square Premier.

He kind of stumbled into football management and didn't seem particularly keen to take the Exeter job when it was offered to him in 2006 following Alex Inglethope's departure to join the youth set up at Spurs.

He turned up to his interview in - shock - jeans and a shirt after arriving fresh off the plane from his summer holidays, much to the derision of a small section of the fan base who would refer to him as the PE teacher.

But what he did for Exeter was absolutely sensational, taking City from the fifth tier to their joint-highest finish in the EFL in just five years with back-to-back promotions out of the National League and then League Two along the way.

He was always different to other managers, and it was a role he relished, most obviously through his long-term friendship with Ray Kelvin, aka Ted Baker, and the floral cravats and pork pie hats he wore on the touchlines of EFL clubs which have never seen such scenes before or since.

Tisdale's playing career was a mixed bag

Despite not having a wildy successful playing career, it's still one most fans would still have dreamed of.

Tis came through at Southampton before joining Bristol City and spending time on loan at St James Park before retiring at Yeovil Town eight years later, via spells in Finland and Greece.

Money was tight at Exeter and Tisdale always kept himself registered as a player throughout the early years of his tenure at the club, though we never thought he'd actually pull on the red and white and stuff his stuff.

Until, well, he did. At Hillsborough in a famous win over Sheffield Wednesday, no less.

Seeing Tisdale cross the white line and enter the pitch was a genuinely unbelievable moment to cap off a stunning season and a great day out in Yorkshire.

Not only had City recorded their joint-highest league finish ever, but they had beaten the mighty Owls away from home in a league match - something that seemed impossible when he took over in 2006.

Tisdale came out of retirement to play for Exeter

Even the substitution came at a joyous moment, with Tisdale seizing the opportunity to briefly come out of retirement for an injury-time cameo just seconds after centre-back Troy Archibald-Henville decided to run the full length of the pitch and slot an 89th-minute winner in front of the away end in a 2-1 triumph.

After the game, Tisdale told the BBC: "I think it's my first Football League game for 13 years since I last played for Exeter away at Scarborough.

"It was just a wonderful experience to be part of a team winning at Hillsborough - it was a great moment for me."

It was indeed a great moment, but it was also one that marked the end of Tisdale's most successful era at City.

His big gamble to get into the League One play-offs that year ended in failure and that team was broken up with many leaving on free transfers to earn significantly more elsewhere.

Previously, they would have been sold and cashed in on earlier but Tisdale wanted to live the dream, and fielding himself was the summit of the crest of the wave that he and the club were riding.

Hillsborough cameo was Tisdale's favourite moment

Six years later Sky Sports asked him what his favourite memory of his decade at the helm at Exeter was.

It wasn't the promotions, the cup matches or seeing the younger players going on to great things. On no, on an individual level it was those five-or-so minutes back on the turf, living the life of a professional footballer once again.

"My favourite memory?" He laughed, "Selecting myself as a player and coming off the bench v Sheffield Wednesday in 2011!

"If you ask any manager what they would like to do then they'll say 'put myself on' so I did. I remember not telling anyone and having my kit on underneath my suit.

"I made sure I wasn't on the team sheet and told the players someone else was on the bench. I even had a word with the tannoy announcer to keep it quiet.

Exeter City seasons under Paul Tisdale Season League Finishing Position 2006/07 Nationwide Conference 5th (lost in playoff final) 2007/08 Nationwide Conference 4th (promoted via play-offs) 2008/09 League Two 2nd (promoted) 2009/10 League One 18th 2010/11 League One 8th 2011/12 League One 23rd (relegated) 2012/13 League Two 10th 2013/14 League Two 16th 2014/15 League Two 10th 2015/16 League Two 14th 2016/17 League Two 5th (lost in play-off final) 2017/18 League Two 4th (lost in play-off final)

"I made one pass so left the field with a 100 per cent pass completion rate and we scored the winner when I was on as well [Ed. Tisdale actually came on after the goal].

"My team-mates took one look at me in shock and thought we'd just signed Atillio Lombardo!"

While it was a day that will live fondly in the memories of those who were there in red and white shirts, it went down as one to forget for Wednesday, who slumped to a 15th-place finish in the third tier that year after relegation from the Championship 12 months previously.

The Owls might have been embarrassed on that day, but they had the last laugh a year on as they were promoted back to the second tier and City were unceremoniously dumped back into League Two where they had to wait another decade to celebrate promotion again.

Swings and roundabouts, eh?