Highlights QPR suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Watford in their opening game, leaving fans questioning their chances of avoiding relegation.

Paul Smyth, who re-signed for QPR, vowed to learn from the team's mistakes and thanked the fans for their support.

Despite the loss, QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth remained optimistic, acknowledging the quality of the opposition and expressing confidence that his team will improve throughout the season.

QPR summer signing Paul Smyth has promised fans of the Championship club that Gareth Ainsworth's squad will "learn from our mistakes" after they were hammered 4-0 by Watford in their first game of the new campaign.

Smyth re-signed for the R's in the summer, joining from Leyton Orient on a free transfer, and his first game back in a blue and white shirt did not go to plan.

Watford 4-0 QPR

The West Londoners have been earmarked as one of the favourites for relegation this term and Saturday's defeat at Vicarage Road will have done little to convince otherwise.

The 2023/24 campaign started in the worst possible start for the R's, who saw Tom Dele-Bashiru put the Hornets ahead inside the first minute.

Imran Louza made it two in the 20th minute while two goals inside five minutes from Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo just before the break meant that Ainsworth's side were four down at halftime.

One of the few positives that the R's boss can take from the game was that things didn't get worse for his team in the second half but nor were they able to battle their way back into the contest, which finished 4-0.

Paul Smyth's message to QPR fans

It will not have been the return that Smyth was hoping for. The Northern Irishman spent four years in his first spell at Loftus Road but left to join Orient having struggled to make an impact at first team level, making just 23 appearances for the first team.

Two impressive seasons at Brisbane Road meant he earned a move back to W12 but he lasted just 45 minutes in his first game back in an R's shirt. The winger started on the right flank but was one of two players hooked at halftime and was replaced by Stephen Duke-McKenna.

He took to Twitter to send a message to supporters after the game - promising that he and his teammates would learn from their mistakes.

Gareth Ainsworth's verdict v Watford

Ainsworth tried to look at the positives on a day when in truth there were few for the R's. He told West London Sport that his team had given everything and were just beaten by a side with more quality.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say we weren’t good enough," said the Hoops boss.

“The boys gave everything and that’s what everyone’s asked [for]. They did give everything.

“On the day, Watford were much better than us. I think they played really well.”

He added: "We played a good side today. I don’t know where Watford are going to finish but I expect them to be up and around it.

“On the flip side, we know where we are. We’re favourites for relegation, favourites for bottom of the league.

“If we’d have been favourites for the play-offs or favourites for promotion I would have been really struggling and thinking ‘What the hell’s gone on today?’

“But we’re building where we build [from], and we have been for one or two seasons now – I think we were one of the favourites for relegation last season as well. We scraped it, and I tell you what: we’ll get out of it again, no problem.

“I think we can be better than we were last season, but it’s going to take a bit of time and a bit of patience and probably one or two more players coming through the door, which will happen.”