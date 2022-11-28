Paul Smyth in 4th – Ranked: Leyton Orient’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Leyton Orient are storming away at the top of League Two with Richie Wellens working his magic in the fourth tier yet again.

It is not time to count their chickens, but the O’s do appear to be building something of an unassailable cushion on fourth place in League Two, currently standing at 11 points, giving themselves a great chance at sealing a return to League One.

Orient showed a lot of promise in the early portion of 2021/22 under Kenny Jackett but are a more consistent force with Wellens at the helm and have a handful of individuals who will ensure that standards remain at the required level.

Here, we have taken a look at Orient’s top five most valuable players right now, according to Transfermarkt…

5. Lawrence Vigouroux

Vigouroux has shown his class in key moments this season for the O’s and is one of the more capable goalkeepers in the fourth tier.

The Chilean’s ability has never been in question, and neither would his capability of stepping up to the third tier, should they get there this term.

Vigouroux is valued at €250,000.

4. Paul Smyth

Arguably their star man, Smyth is valued at €250,000, but the club would likely demand a whole lot more in January if a club come in for the Northern Irishman.

The 24-year-old has notched eight times in the league so far this term and is one of the best dribblers in the division.

The likelihood is that he is playing in League One next season with or without Orient.

3. Jordan Brown

January signing from Derby County, Jordan Brown is having a coming-of-age season in the fourth tier.

Brown was a victim of a hugely exciting generation coming through the Rams’ youth ranks at the same time as him, and in another crop, he may have earned more first team action for his boyhood club.

With excellent mentors in the squad, Brown should go on to become more crucial as the season progresses.

He is valued at €250,000.

2. Darren Pratley

Bizarrely, in the final year of his contract, aged 37, Pratley is also valued at €300,000.

It is highly unlikely that any club will pay a fee for his services ever again, but the defensive midfielder is still an important player in Wellens’ winning machine.

1. George Moncur

Moncur tops the list with a valuation of €300,000.

The 29-year-old has shown himself to be a useful asset in the Championship in the not too distant past, and for that reason is a bit of a luxury player in the fourth tier.

Moncur’s experience and technical ability could be huge for Orient in the crunch moments to come.