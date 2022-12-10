Paul Simpson issues message of focus from within Carlisle United camp

After reviewing the League Two table, it’s clear to see that Carlisle United have got off to a great start. Carlisle’s boss, Paul Simpson, has reviewed the season and given his judgement on his team’s performance as the season approaches the halfway point.

Before the Blues’ last game, which finished 1-1 against Sutton United at Brunton Park, Paul Simpson shared his verdict on the season so far. Carlisle maintains fifth place in the League Two table, only a point off fourth and two points clear of their promotion-chasing rivals Leyton Orient.

The Blues are now three games away from the halfway point of the 2022–23 season, and prior to the Sutton game last weekend, Simpson gave his thoughts on the progress made by Carlisle so far.

With only three games left until the mid-point of the 22/23 season, Simpson has revealed that Carlisle United’s season is progressing better than he expected, and he’s surprised to still be The Blues boss, as he explained via News & Star: “I didn’t really know I was still going to be here in December, so that’s the first bit, but then this season has been really good.”

Simpson was quick to pass gratitude and delight onto each of his players, from regular starters to substitutes. The current form and performance of all Carlisle players is enough to impress anyone. But the person that they want to impress, Simpson, has been more than delighted.

It’s easy to get carried away with recent results and present standings, but it’s important to stay grounded and stay focused solely on your next fixture; and this is exactly what Simpson emphasised. He highlighted the significance of not paying much attention to the live league standings and ensuring the weekly performances are at their peak.

Simpson’s thoughts on not getting carried away were outlined, when he said via the News & Star: “I’m not looking at game twenty-three and thinking that’s the catalyst for whatever, I just look at each game now. You’re judged over 46 games, and that’s what we have to do to make sure we are up there after 46.”

The Verdict

The 56-year-old’s intelligent thinking will provide Carlisle supporters with confidence about a League One spot next season. As Simpson has made clear, the season is a game of 46 gruelling matches, and nobody should get carried away.

If the mentality within the Carlisle camp remains and their performances persist, there is no reason why Simpson’s men can’t shine in League One next season.

