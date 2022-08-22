Paul Simpson demands his Carlisle team responds after Stevenage loss

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has demanded a response from his Carlisle team after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Stevenage last weekend.

Stevenage took an early lead in the game through Kane Smith which was shortly doubled by Max Clark. Despite a goal from Carlisle striker Kristian Dennis before the interval, the two early goals for Stevenage saw them take home all three points.

During his post match press conference, as quoted by the club website, Simpson spoke on the potential issues regarding the decisions made around his team selection: “Maybe I have to look at myself and wonder whether I picked the right team. I couldn’t have picked Hunts (Huntington) at the start, I accept that, maybe I need to look at myself and wonder whether I picked the right team for that game.

Simpson also spoke on the mistakes made by his side on and off the ball which ended up costing them the victory in Stevenage: “We wasted the opportunities we had to play by forcing it and we didn’t compete properly when we were out of possession. One of the goals has come from us with two players stood, watching, trying to work out what to do.

Simpson further added his disappointment with the lack of cutting edge play his team produced during the game: “There were a few little things we were close with, but being close isn’t enough. You’ve got to go the full way and finish things off. Sadly we didn’t and at two down it gives you a bit of a mountain to climb.

The Carlisle boss brought emphasis to the importance of ensuring the basics are done correctly and how disappointing it was that did not happen during the Stevenage game: They’re really simple mistakes that we have to iron out. We gave ourselves a huge lift with the goal just before the break but sadly in the second half, apart from our huffing and puffing, we didn’t do enough to get anything from it. That’s disappointing for us all.

Simpson’s overall emphasis was on the simple mistakes made by his side which lead to their defeat on Saturday. He is keen to put this defeat behind them as they head back to Brunton Park to host Gillingham who have also had a poor start to the League 2 campaign. Simpson wants to ensure he gets a response from his players as he said: “I’ve always said that you will lose games, but now it’s on us to make sure it isn’t two on the trot” during his post match interview. The Cumbrians are back in action on Saturday August 27th for their home fixture against Gillingham.