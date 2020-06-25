Paul Robinson warns Leeds United over move for Premier League man

Paul Robinson has warned that Leeds United shouldn’t be taking a chance on Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and should be moving for someone “with consistency, stability and reliability” instead.

Leeds face some decisions concerning goalkeepers this summer. Kiko Casilla has been the Whites’ first-choice since his arrival in January 2019 but has made his fair share of errors this term and is currently serving a ban for a racism charge.

The Spaniard has been linked with an Elland Road exit, while it is understood that Leeds are set to sign 20-year-old Illan Meslier permanently if they’re promoted after he has impressed on loan.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for Martinez from Arsenal, who has been playing second fiddle for the Gunners but will now get a chance to impress following Bernd Leno’s injury.

Speaking to MotLeedsNews.com, Robinson indicated that it was difficult to speculate on the situation but warned them signing the 27-year-old may not be the right move.

He said: “Martinez has got a little bit of Premier League experience, but if they’re going to look to reinforce in that area – they’ve got Meslier and I think he’s fantastic, a top keeper – Leeds need someone with consistency, stability and reliability. You don’t want to take a chance on someone who’s unproven.

“It also totally depends what the situation is at Leeds. You can’t speculate on the keepers at Leeds as you don’t know what’s going on.

“If Meslier plays then Casilla is likely to be unhappy and then you could be looking for two keepers. The Arsenal lad could come in as one of those two.

“If Kiko plays and Meslier is number two then you just need some depth as the number three. All Premier League sides have three strong keepers.

“It all depends on who the number one is and whether Leeds are in the Premier League or not. We might not see any movement until the first game of the season.”

Martinez came through the academy at Arsenal after making the switch from Argentine side Atlético Independiente in 2010 but has made just seven appearances in the Premier League in total.

Much of his senior experience has come on loan, during spells with the likes of Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Verdict

You can see where Robinson is coming from here, if Leeds are looking for someone to come in alongside Meslier then it would make sense to sign a keeper that is experienced in the top flight and a safe pair of hands.

It’s difficult to predict how things are going to play out, in most part due to the number of variables there are and decisions that need to be made.

The futures of Casilla and Meslier are not settled, and that pair are likely to dictate what other moves Leeds make concerning goalkeepers in the upcoming window.