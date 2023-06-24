The all-encompassing transitions and harsh realities that accompany relegation from the Premier League often serve to turn heads elsewhere, which is exactly the undesirable conundrum that Leeds United face upon their return to the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, numerous players at Elland Road have attracted interest and one of those is Tyler Adams, who impressed in the top-flight amid his side's own struggles and has recently earned the admiration of Aston Villa, as per The Athletic.

Given that Unai Emery can offer the tantalizing trump card of European football, it may prove difficult for the USA International captain to remain in West Yorkshire.

The potential cash influx that the Whites could receive for Adams' services may well mean they could be eager to cash in, too, but despite this, Paul Robinson firmly believes that they must do everything in their power to keep hold of him for another season and secure promotion from the Championship upon the first time of asking.

What has Paul Robinson said about Leeds United's Tyler Adams?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson explained: "I don't think they should sell Tyler Adams, he's been their best player.

"Obviously, he missed the end of the season through injury but that shows how key he was.

"I think he's the best footballer at the club and I think if they are serious about gaining promotion and bouncing back and the 49ers are investing into the club.

"It's hard to keep a player in the Championship. If a Premier League club comes knocking with a big fee, it's very difficult.

"If I was in control I would be doing all I could to convince him to stay and sign a new contract. I would try and build my team around him. You give him a new contract and tell him we are having one go at getting a promotion- bouncing back at the first attempt.

"You offer him a contract and say we are trying to get out this year. Understandably, bigger Premier League clubs will want him and big fees will arrive. And when that comes into play, at a certain time, a transfer will happen.

"From Leeds' point of view, I'd give him what he wants for a year and then if it doesn't work out he can move on."

Is Paul Robinson's strategy for Leeds United's Tyler Adams realistic?

Unfortunately for Robinson, it would be hard to say that his idea towards the Adams situation is too likely.

Adams is a Premier League quality player whose personal ambitions will no doubt echo that, and because he was one of the few Leeds players to give a strong self-account last season, the interest in his signature should only amplify over the coming weeks.

With the opportunity to compete in continental competition on the table for a club on an upwards trajectory, and under the tuition of a top-class manager in Emery, it would come as no surprise to see Adams angle for a move to Villa Park.

Other potential suitors could end up alluring him, too, with his presence at a Championship club allowing vultures to circle in the transfer market.

On occasions, we have seen high-profile, high-performing footballers remain with their clubs upon going down a division such as Sander Berge at Sheffield United, for example, but overall, it does not happen too often.

The prospect of agreeing new terms under such circumstances appears even more unrealistic, as Adams will most likely not want to pen a fresh contract at a second-tier club, and whether Leeds would even possess the financial means back in the Championship to offer the deal that a player of his stature would want is also up for debate.