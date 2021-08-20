Paul Robinson takes stance on outgoing Sheffield United star ahead of Arsenal move

Former England international Paul Robinson has admitted he thinks Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is lucky to secure a move back to the Premier League, speaking to Football Insider.

A £30m deal has been agreed between the two sides to take the 23-year-old to the Emirates, after seeing the Blades play hardball with one of their most treasured assets throughout the summer.

As per Football Insider, the shot-stopper has completed a medical in north London ahead of finalising his move to Mikel Arteta’s side, where he is likely to compete with established first-choice keeper Bernd Leno for a starting spot between the sticks.

This is a meteoric rise for a goalkeeper who had a shaky start to the 2020/21 Premier League season, making numerous mistakes and struggling alongside his Sheffield United teammates as they failed to win any of their opening 17 league games last term.

However, the 23-year-old rapidly improved in the second half of the season and was a bright spark for the Blades towards the latter stages of the campaign, earning himself a call up to Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for this year’s European Championships.

Despite initially missing out on the final cut – he was recalled to the Three Lions squad when Manchester United’s Dean Henderson was forced to withdraw with a hip issue – and is now set to cap off an amazing summer by securing a return to the top flight.

One man who is sceptical about the shot-stopper though is former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes he’s made too many errors in the past couple of years.

He said to Football Insider: “He has been relegated twice now.

“His form at the end of last season was probably what got him into the England squad – with the help of a few injuries.

“I think he conceded too many goals at Bournemouth and made too many mistakes, and the same again at Sheffield United.

“I haven’t seen enough from him yet.

“I know he comes highly rated, but my personal opinion is that he would be lucky to get another move back to the Premier League – especially at a huge club like Arsenal.”

The Verdict:

Although he was the Gunners’ top goalkeeping target, they didn’t need to spend an initial £24m on a keeper who may not even get past current first-choice man Bernd Leno in the pecking order for some time.

Robinson is also right to point out Ramsdale’s form at the start of the last campaign, so spending this amount of money on him is a big risk and quite frankly, it’s a risk that they didn’t need to take with fellow England international Sam Johnstone potential available for half of that price.

One thing the Sheffield United shot-stopper does have on his side though is his age, so there’s plenty of room for improvement and as a goalkeeper, he could easily remain at the Emirates Stadium for over a decade if the move turns out to be successful.

He also has two full seasons of Premier League football under his belt which can only be a plus and with Bernd Leno potentially remaining at number one for the time being, Ramsdale is unlikely to be thrown straight into action for the Gunners.

This could be vital for his confidence in the long run because there is always the tendency to make errors early doors. And as a goalkeeper, these mistakes often prove to be very costly.