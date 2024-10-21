Paul Robinson has dismissed talk of Leeds United potentially making a future move for Carlos Corberan as a "nonsense conversation".

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the former England goalkeeper believes the link between the West Bromwich Albion manager and the Whites isn't even worth talking about at this point.

Leeds have made a very decent start to the season, managing to bounce back fairly well following their play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Their 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Friday would have been a morale boost for them - and this was much-needed after they dropped two points against Sunderland before the international break.

Overall, their results have been fairly impressive and they are firmly in the mix to secure a place in the top six at the end of the season.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of October 21st, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 11 22 2 Burnley 10 12 21 3 Leeds United 10 10 19

Following their play-off heartbreaks in 2019 and earlier this year though, they will be keen to secure a top-two spot, and it remains to be seen whether they can do so.

Leeds' current manager Daniel Farke has won automatic promotion from this level before with Norwich City, but he is arguably under an increased amount of pressure at Elland Road due to the expectations on the Whites.

At this point, he is doing a fairly good job and doesn't seem to be under any pressure at this point, quite rightly.

However, it may only take a few results for the tide to turn. And back in September, the Daily Mirror [22nd September, page 72] reported that the West Yorkshire side were keeping tabs on West Brom boss Corberan, who previously worked for Leeds as a coach under Marcelo Bielsa.

Corberan has done an exceptional job at The Hawthorns and also impressed at Huddersfield Town in the past.

With this in mind, he could be a brilliant appointment at Elland Road if Farke's spell comes to an end at some point, but Robinson doesn't believe that conversation is worth having at the moment.

Speaking about the talk surrounding Leeds and Corberan, Robinson told MOT Leeds News: "It’s not even worth talking about. It’s pie in the sky.

"He’s a great manager, who is doing a really good job at West Brom, but you don’t talk about another manager when he’s doing such a good job elsewhere.

"He’ll have his eyes on automatic promotion from the Championship so you can admire him from a distance. Looking at the job he’s done, defensively West Brom are a sound team, but we’re talking about two managers who are looking to achieve promotion with their teams.

"It’s a nonsense conversation."

Daniel Farke needs time to become a real success at Leeds United

After guiding his team to a 90-point finish last season, Farke can count himself unlucky not to have secured another automatic promotion on his CV.

It could be argued that Farke should have won promotion last term, considering the calibre of players he had at his disposal, including Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

However, it's not as if the German massively underperformed last season, and he has done well with his team during the early stages of this season, with no hangover from the final happening.

That's a promising sign - and it wouldn't be a surprise if Farke manages to take Leeds back to the top level and keep them there.

In saying that, Corberan could be a good appointment for the Whites, but he may end up being appointed in years, rather than months.