Paul Robinson singles out 27-y/o as ideal replacement for Leeds United after irritating injury blow

Leeds United were hit with a frustrating injury blow ahead of their game with Preston North End as it was revealed by Marcelo Bielsa that Pablo Hernandez is set to be out of action for a month.

The Spaniard picked up the injury in Leeds’ defeat to Fulham on Saturday, and will leave a sizeable void in the Leeds team heading towards the New Year.

Hernandez has been a key member of the Leeds squad this season, and has three goals and four assists to his name so far in their battle to win promotion into the top-flight.

In an interview with MOT Leeds News, former Leeds man Paul Robinson has claimed that Ezgjan Alioski should be the player to come into the starting XI in Hernandez’s absence.

“Alioski came on for him and I think he can do a good job in there.

“With Alioski, I think they’ve got enough in the squad to cope without Hernandez – it just depends on how long it’s going to be before he’s back.”

“He’s a key, key player to what Leeds do, creatively, going forward. Alioski has been a bit-part player this season, but he’s also kept himself right and ready when he’s come on.

“I think he has got enough to cover it but let’s just hope for Leeds’ sake that Hernandez doesn’t end up being out for longer than a month because we can’t afford to slip at this time of the season.”

Leeds are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are eight points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday heading into the Boxing Day fixtures.

It’s set to be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Boxing Day, as Preston will be hoping to stay in touch with the promotion-chasing pack this term.

The Verdict:

He’s spot on here.

Alioski has looked impressive when called upon by Marcelo Bielsa, and I think that now is the perfect time to use him in the starting XI with Hernandez set for a spell in the treatment room.

The winger offers pace and energy in wide areas for Leeds, and he’ll pose a serious threat to Preston North End on Boxing Day if he is named in the starting XI.

He’s the obvious replacement for Hernandez for their next few games in my opinion.