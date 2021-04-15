Former Birmingham City man sends Jude Bellingham message following Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League exit

Jude Bellingham made a name for himself once again for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening, even though they were beaten by Manchester City in their Champions League Quarter-Final clash.

Dortmund went into the game knowing that they needed to beat Pep Guardiola’s side, after being beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the tie.

But they took a shock lead at Signal Iduna Park, with Bellingham’s well-placed effort beating Ederson in the Manchester City goal to give them the ascendency in the contest.

However, Manchester City fought back on the night, and drew level through a Riyad Mahrez penalty. Phil Foden then fired home their second goal in the second-half, which proved to be enough for Guardiola’s side.

But that defeat wouldn’t stop the plaudits coming Jude Bellingham’s way, with the 17-year-old receiving a considerable amount of praise for his performance against Manchester City.

Bellingham took to Instagram following the defeat, and received a positive message from former Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson.

He said: “The lows will only keep motivating you for more success Jude, so keep shining and inspiring.”

Bellingham has gone on to become a regular in the Borussia Dortmund starting XI, since signing from Birmingham City back in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with three goals and four assists so far this season.

Birmingham City have struggled without Bellingham, with the Blues currently sat 18th in the Championship table, although they have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks under the management of Lee Bowyer.

Bellingham and his Borussia Dortmund team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Werder Bremen on Sunday afternoon, in a game they’ll be hoping to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

He’s been brilliant since signing for the German giants.

Bellingham’s goal against Manchester City on Wednesday night showed that he can perform to a high standard on the biggest stage of all, and he’s got a bright future ahead of him, if the early stages of his career are anything to go by.

It’s good to see a player of Robinson’s experience sending him a positive message after the defeat to Manchester City, as Bellingham will learn from this experience.

You have to wonder where Birmingham would be in the Championship if they had a player of Bellingham’s quality still with the club.