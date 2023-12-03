Highlights Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the club wants to keep Joe Gelhardt, despite his desire for more game time.

Gelhardt's age and desire to play regularly make him want a move away from Leeds United.

Gelhardt may need to consider a loan or permanent transfer to secure the game time he desires and continue his personal development.

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his former club may want to keep Joe Gelhardt beyond the end of the January window, making this prediction in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites currently have quite a few players in their squad who aren't playing that much and may be keen to seal winter exits in their respective aims to win more game time.

They may have seen quite a few players leave during the summer, but quite a few arrived too and all of their senior additions are ready to play a part in the first team, even Djed Spence now he has returned from his injury.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The return of Spence means there's one less space for others in the matchday squad, although they could potentially play a part between now and the end of the season.

During a gruelling 46-league game season, most players in the first team are likely to get an opportunity to shine, even Illan Meslier's backup stopper Karl Darlow who could play in the FA Cup next year.

Not only are the Whites set to participate in the FA Cup next month - but injuries and suspensions will also come into play.

What did Paul Robinson say about Joe Gelhardt's situation at Leeds United?

Gelhardt could potentially be keen to secure a move away from Elland Road to win more game time - but Robinson believes the Whites will want to keep hold of him for now.

He said: "From a selfish point of view, from the club’s point of view and the manager’s point of view they’re going to want to keep him. But from the player’s personal development and the player’s point of view he’s going to want to go and play and score goals because that’s what he does.

"He’s at an age now where it’s not nice for him to be involved with the first team and not playing any more. When you’re a youngster and you’re making your way in the game you’re involved in the first team and playing, you’re in match-day squads and it’s all well and good, it’s a good achievement.

"But for him personally he’s at an age now where that’s not enough because of the taste of football that he had last year. For him personally he’ll be wanting to play games."

Does Joe Gelhardt deserve a move away from Leeds United?

He has rarely been involved in recent times and this is why he deserves a move.

At his age, he needs to play regularly but he won't get that game time with the Whites, as things stand.

Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford are currently ahead of him in the pecking order and if both become unavailable, Joel Piroe can play higher up.

With this in mind, he needs to try and push for a loan move away, if not a permanent transfer.

A permanent move may be better for him at this point - because it would be difficult to see him becoming a regular starter in the next year or two.

He may have scored against Shrewsbury Town earlier this season and did well enough at Sunderland last term, but that hasn't been enough to keep him in the matchday squad.