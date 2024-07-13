Highlights Signing a right-back is crucial for Leeds United to strengthen their defensive options and improve their chances of earning automatic promotion.

The departure of key players like Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton has left a gap in the right-back position that needs to be filled this summer.

While Falaye Sacko could be a versatile addition, an out-and-out full-back is necessary to address the team's needs for the upcoming season.

Paul Robinson has urged Leeds United to prioritise a right-back signing this summer amid links to Montpellier’s Falaye Sacko.

It has been reported that the Whites are interested in signing the 29-year-old as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Daniel Farke will be keen to bring in additions that can boost the club’s chances of earning automatic promotion from the Championship next season.

The Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on a place back in the Premier League last year, coming third in the table before losing the play-off final to Southampton.

The German will now be under pressure to deliver a top two finish at Elland Road next year, in what will be their second campaign back in the second tier of English football.

Falaye Sacko's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.82 Interceptions 1.56 Blocks 1.24 Clearances 2.41 Aerials won 0.98

Paul Robinson issues Leeds transfer verdict

Robinson has highlighted the departures of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray as reasons why a new right-back is needed this summer.

While he appreciates that Sacko is a versatile figure that can play across the backline, he believes an out-and-out full-back is needed to solve the situation in that position.

“The right-back area is a must-deal for Leeds,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“Luke Ayling has gone to Middlesbrough, having left halfway through last season, Archie Gray spent the second half of the season at right-back, and Jamie Shackleton has left as well.

“That’s an area where there are few options.

“I don’t see an issue with signing an out-and-out right-back, but Sacko can play either side so the versatility would be appealing.

“An out-and-out right-back is what the team needs this summer.”

Gray filled in at right-back a lot in the second half of the season after coming through the academy system as a midfielder.

However, he was sold earlier this summer to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported £40 million after just one season in the first team squad at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s summer business so far

Leeds have already completed three signings so far this summer, as Farke looks to build a team capable of finishing inside the top two in 2025.

Joe Rodon completed a permanent move from Spurs after spending last season on loan, arriving for a £10 million fee.

Joe Rothwell signed from Bournemouth on loan earlier this month to strengthen their midfield options, with goalkeeper Alex Cairns also joining the squad.

Leeds have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfers before the market shuts for the rest of the calendar year.

Right-back signing is a must for Leeds

The lack of options in the right-back area at Leeds is a concern going into the new season.

It would be a big surprise if they didn’t look to bring someone in, whether it’s Sacko or another player.

At 29, Sacko isn’t the most inspiring option but he does at least have top flight experience that he could bring into the club.

For Farke, it might just be a case of ensuring someone at all comes in, which could lead to a move for Sacko, but they still have time to nail down their preferred targets and make a move with seven weeks of the window still to go.