Paul Robinson outlines potential challenge West Brom face as interest builds in 6-goal attacker

Former England international Paul Robinson believes West Brom need to win promotion if they are to keep Matheus Pereira as West Ham monitor the playmaker.

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies on an initial loan in the summer and has instantly become a hit at The Hawthorns, scoring six and providing 12 assists in the Championship, with his performances helping Albion to second in the table.

Such form has caught the eye and the Hammers are said to be keeping tabs on Pereira, although they recognise a deal will be tough as West Brom are expected to take the option of permanently signing the player from Sporting Lisbon when the transfer window opens.

Therefore, another switch is realistically not going to happen if Albion win promotion but Robinson told Football Insider there could be plenty of interest in Pereira if Slaven Bilic’s side remain in the Championship.

“He is a top player Pereira. He has been outstanding this season. His assists have been incredible and West Brom’s dip in form coincided when he was out and I think he would be a top signing for anyone.

“I suspect there are other suitors out there and if West Brom do not go up there will be no shortage of takers for Pereira in the Premier League. It is also a good price for a player of that quality.”

QUIZ: Can you name the season in which these 14 West Brom images were taken?

1 of 14 What season did Igor Balis score this crucial penalty? 2000/01 1999/00 2001/02 2002/03

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that if West Brom go up, the fans have nothing to worry about as Pereira will want to stay and play for them in the top-flight.

But, as Robinson says, a failure to win promotion and this could be very different. Anyone who has seen the Brazilian play this season will recognise just how talented he is and he will be playing in the Premier League next season no matter what.

From Albion’s perspective, they have a six-point lead with nine games to play, so when the season does resume they will feel extremely confident that they can finish the job.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.