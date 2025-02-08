Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a potential target for the Whites, with their sights set on improving their attacking options.

The January transfer window closed last Monday, meaning any deal will have to wait until the summer. The 32-cap Armenia international has made 18 appearances in the Russian Premier League this season, contributing six goals and three assists.

Eduard Spertsyan - Krasnador league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 5 (2) 0 2021-22 25 (22) 8 (2) 2022-23 28 (26) 10 (12) 2023-24 29 (28) 11 (3) 2024-25 18 6 (3) As of February 8th

Robinson outlines Leeds’ interest in Spertsyan

Robinson believes the potential signing of Spertsyan would be a risky one for Leeds, despite the player’s impressive versatility.

He is unsure whether he’d be capable of competing in the Premier League, although revealed that the Yorkshire outfit could face competition for his signature anyway.

“24-year-old Armenian international, played most of his career from all of it in Russia, at Krasnodar,” said Robinson, via The Inside Track podcast.

“[He’s] played over 100 games for Krasnodar. I was looking at him, I’ve seen a couple of clips of him. He’s versatile, attacking midfielder, can play anywhere, left, right or in the number 10 role.

“He’s a talented player, there’s a lot of clubs that have looked at him and when you do watch his clips and you see how he plays, he’s a very creative, intelligent player going forward.

“But for me, it’s a risk signing.

“Go to the Premier League and Daniel Farke is still in charge, will they play the same system? Will they be as attacking? Will they have the license to play that many forward-thinking players?

“He would fit into the system. Can he cope with the Premier League? Can he cope with the Championship? I’m not sure, but there’s a certain amount of talent around the player because he’s been watched by a lot of people.”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, extending their lead midweek with a 2-0 win away to Coventry City.

It’s clear Leeds want attacking reinforcement

Even though Leeds made no major signings in the January window, it’s clear that another attacker is on the agenda at Elland Road.

Someone like Spertsyan could be an interesting arrival, particularly due to his versatility.

However, finding a way to deal with Krasnodar could prove tricky due to relations with Russia and the sanctions against the country.

If the Whites can find a way to bring him to Elland Road, amid potential competition as well, then he looks a promising talent given his impressive goal record with Krasnodar.