Paul Robinson offers prediction for tonight’s play-off clash between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town

The first of the semi-final Championship play-off games takes place this evening as Luton Town host Huddersfield Town.

Both Luton and Huddersfield have had excellent seasons and will be hoping they can overcome the other to reach the final where they would take on either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest.

It will no doubt be a cagey affair especially as both teams have done well to reach the play-offs this season.

Someone with plenty of experience in the top leagues of English football and knows what it takes to succeed is former goalkeeper Paul Robinson who’s played for the likes of Leeds United and Tottenham.

Looking ahead to the game, Robinson told Betfred: “Wouldn’t it be incredible to see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City head down to Kenilworth Road. It could happen but looking at Huddersfield Town versus Luton, these are the promotion outsiders and whoever advances will be the underdog in the final.

“It’ll be a big ask for Luton. They’ve had a really, really good season and what Nathan Jones has done there has been absolutely incredible, but for me I think it’s one step too far. You look at the game when they lost 7-0 to Fulham, but then on the flip side you have to talk about their mentality because they turned up last weekend against Reading and they won 1-0. They didn’t need the result in the end, but they didn’t know that when the game kicked off, so that shows their mentality. Coming into this game though they’ve only won three in eight games, so it’s going to be a tough ask for them.

“Huddersfield have been in the play-offs for most of the season and they’ve been a real surprise package too. Carlos Corberan from what he’s done last season to now is that he’s taken them from one of the relegation favourites to the play-offs this year. I feel like Huddersfield may just edge this one, but maybe not away from home as it’ll be a difficult place for them to go.”

The Verdict:

As Robinson says, it would be remarkable to see some of the big Premier League teams go to Kenilworth Road next season and it would be a brilliant change to the top flight.

However, if Luton are to get there they have a big task on their hands first.

Although they have had an excellent season under Nathan Jones, they did take that heavy defeat against Fulham which may show where they are in terms of other sides. Furthermore, last time they played Huddersfield was in April and they lost 2-0.

That being said, the play-offs are a completely different entity and they have proven they have a lot of fight within them and the correct mindset which may help them to overcome their opponents.