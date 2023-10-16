Highlights Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is being touted as a potential dark horse for England's Euro 2024 squad by former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Paul Robinson has issued a bold Leeds United Euro 2024 prediction.

England are on the verge of qualifying for the 2024 edition of the European Championship next summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side are currently top of group C, which contains the likes of Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

The Three Lions are three points clear of Italy and Ukraine ahead of their Euro 2020 final rematch with the Italians on Tuesday night.

Victory would go a long way to securing their place at the tournament in Germany for next year.

What has Paul Robinson said about England’s Euro 2024 squad?

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Robinson has made a bold prediction for Southgate’s eventual Euro 2024 squad, assuming the team gets the job over the line in their coming games.

The former goalkeeper has tipped Leeds starlet Archie Gray to be within an outside chance of getting on the plane to Germany next summer.

“My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray,” said Robinson, via Yorkshire Live.

“Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s.

“He’s a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months.”

Gray has emerged as an exciting young talent at Leeds this season, with the 17-year-old earning ample first team opportunities under new manager Daniel Farke.

The midfielder has featured in all 11 of the team’s opening league games, playing a total of 829 minutes in the Championship.

The youngster has received nine starts, with Leeds aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with Farke’s side sitting fifth in the table.

Two wins in a row going into the October international break have lifted the team into the play-off places.

However, the front two of Ipswich Town and Leicester City are currently running away from the chasing pack in the automatic promotion places.

Gray has yet to represent England at a U21 level, but his emergence at Leeds could see him rise the ranks of the national set-up in the near future.

The midfielder is a key part of Farke’s first team plans, even if he has dropped to the bench in recent weeks.

Next up for the Whites is a clash with Norwich City on 21 October.

Can Archie Gray make England’s Euro 2024 squad?

It is really unlikely that Gray will be chosen by Southgate to go to Germany next year.

The midfielder isn’t good enough yet to be thinking about competing at that level, even if it is impressive he is earning consistent game time at just 17.

Southgate is loyal to his players, so it is very unlikely he will pick an uncapped player to go to the European Championship instead of someone who is usually in the squad.

Gray will get his opportunities to compete for England in the future, but it is too soon to be thinking about going to an international tournament.