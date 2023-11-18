Highlights Pundit Paul Robinson suggests that if Tottenham had the option, they would have recalled Joe Rodon in January due to their defensive issues.

Leeds United secured a season-long loan for Rodon without a recall option, which is a massive boost for the club and their promotion ambitions.

Despite defensive issues at Spurs, a return in January wouldn't necessarily have meant a huge amount of involvement for Rodon and his current loan spell allows him to start regularly and showcase his abilities.

Pundit Paul Robinson believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou would have wanted to recall Joe Rodon in January if he had the option to, according to MOT Leeds News.

Wales international Rodon joined Leeds United on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, with his exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming as no real surprise considering he hasn't been a key figure for Spurs since his arrival from Swansea City.

Spending last season on loan at French side Rennes, Rodon decided to stay in England this season and link up with the Whites, who are hoping to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having been taken over in the summer, the early stages of the season weren't easy for the West Yorkshire side, but the addition of some top-quality figures including Glen Kamara and Rodon ensured they were in better form after the first international break.

Rodon has performed very well for much of his time at Elland Road and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet, with Daniel Farke having full faith in him.

There were worries that Spurs would recall him in January, with Micky van de Ven set to spend a while on the sidelines, but it was confirmed by The Athletic that the top-tier giants didn't insert an option to recall him when the January transfer window opened.

That is a massive boost for Leeds supporters who will be delighted that the Welshman will be spending the entire season in West Yorkshire - and could play a pivotal role in promotion if he remains fit.

What did Paul Robinson predict regarding Tottenham's potential stance on Joe Rodon?

If Spurs had the option to recall the centre-back, Robinson believes they would have taken it up, considering their defensive issues.

He said: "I don’t know the details of the Rodon deal. I suspect that Leeds United have been clever enough to box him off for the season without a recall in it, because if there was and Spurs’ injury list continued then they may look at it in January.

"It depends what Ange wants at Tottenham. He’s had one transfer window. It’s worked really well for him and it depends on his own players that he wants to bring in and where he sees Rodon.

"Obviously he didn’t see Rodon in his plans because he let him go, but the way things are with the injuries and suspensions I suspect he’d take him back into his squad if he could."

Would a return to Tottenham Hotspur in January have been good for Joe Rodon?

Even though there are defensive issues at Spurs, there are no guarantees that he would have been involved much if he had returned.

A loan exit was sanctioned in the summer and that suggests that the North London side weren't planning to include him in their first-team plans unless they really needed to.

As well as this, Rodon's current loan side are currently competing for promotion to the top flight.

The chance to start every week has been good for him and has allowed him to put himself in the shop window.

That can only be a good thing considering he doesn't seem to have a future at Tottenham, so remaining at Leeds is the best option for him.