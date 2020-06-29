Paul Robinson makes Pablo Hernandez claim in wake of Leeds United masterclass

Paul Robinson has claimed that Pablo Hernandez’s cameo from the bench in Leeds United’s win over Fulham on Saturday was his ‘best 43 minutes of the season’.

Leeds were 1-0 up when Marcelo Bielsa opted to introduce Hernandez at half-time, with the Spaniard replacing Patrick Bamford, who had just scored his 14th goal of the season.

From there, Leeds gripped control of a game they were struggling in, with Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison scoring goals to take the game away from Scott Parker and his side.

And, Hernandez’s raking pass for the third goal was the highlight of the second-half, with the 35-year-old’s influence crucial in handing Leeds the three points.

For ex-Leeds goalkeeper, Robinson, he feels that was Hernandez at his very best.

Robinson told MOT Leeds News: “He came on and made a massive difference. You can see how they’re relying on him at times.

“To see him go off before the end and put ice on his ankle or knee, that was slightly worrying, you hope it was a precaution due to how important he is.

“You could say he should have started the game but it was a masterstroke by Bielsa. He made the changes at half time that he felt he needed to make, took Bamford off, took Costa off, brought Hernandez on and I thought he was outstanding.

“It was probably his best 43 minutes of the season. He was outstanding. That performance, the second half performance from him, is exactly what Leeds needed.”

Attention at Leeds quickly turns to tomorrow evening, with Bielsa’s side entertaining Luton Town at Elland Road.

The table-topping Whites are looking to turn up the pressure on West Brom and Brentford, who are chasing them down.

The Verdict

This is some claim about Hernandez, who has had some very good moments this season, but in terms of 43 minutes of brilliance, it is hard to argue with that.

Hernandez was magnificent and switched the momentum of the game completely in Leeds’ favour.

His assist was outstanding, but his performance offered so much more. He was always available for the ball and even got through his fair share of defensive work.

Bielsa has to manage him carefully, but after an afternoon like that, it is hard to not lob him into the starting XI.

