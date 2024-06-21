Highlights Junior Firpo's impressive performance in the 2023/24 season makes it likely he will continue to start for Leeds United.

Leeds United faces a tough decision with Firpo as his contract winds down, risking losing him for free.

Former goalie Robinson believes Leeds should resolve Firpo's future quickly to avoid financial loss and find a replacement.

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United need to sort out Junior Firpo's situation with the left-back entering the final year of his contract, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The full-back hasn't always been the most popular figure at Elland Road, but the former Barcelona player was a useful attacking asset during the 2023/24 campaign, proving to be a threat on the left-hand side.

Junior Firpo's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All comps) Appearances 33 Assists 8

With his contributions in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start regularly under Daniel Farke next term.

However, the 27-year-old hasn't been short of interest this year and it wouldn't be a shock to see him attract plenty of interest during the remainder of his time at Elland Road.

Paul Robinson on Junior Firpo's Leeds United future

Having forked out a reported £13m to recruit him, the West Yorkshire side will surely be reluctant to lose him for free, especially with the club needing to balance the books following their play-off final defeat against Southampton.

However, they aren't blessed with left-back options at the moment, with Sam Byram the club's only other left-back aside from Firpo.

Whether he's sold or not, former Whites goalkeeper Robinson believes the full-back's future needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

The former England international told MOT Leeds News: "It’s a difficult one because a player is in control when he’s got 12 months left on his contract.

"If the club can’t move him on, and he’s not going to sign a new contract and potentially leave on a free next summer, it’s not good for the club. The club need to get this sorted.

Related "Ongoing" - Update emerges as Leeds United chase Sheffield United striker The Whites are yet to give up in their quest to recruit Daniel Jebbison, who is out of contract at the end of this month.

"I never like to see players enter the final 12 months of their contract when they’re actually holding value.

"The value of him staying for another season and helping the club get back to the Premier League, will he have that much impact in a Championship season that it’s worth the financial miss on selling him this summer? Is he replaceable? Yes, he’s replaceable.

"If he’s not going to stay beyond 12 months and is looking to leave on a free, you cash in now.

"It’s difficult for a club when a player has a year left on his contract and the player hasn’t signed a new deal, but we don’t know what the case is.

"If he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to stay and doesn’t want to stay any longer than next summer, you cash in and get what you can now because he’s not going to have that big of a part in a Premier League push."

Leeds United are in a tricky situation with Junior Firpo

Leeds are in an unenviable position with Firpo at this stage.

There are no guarantees that bids will come in for the left-back this summer and if they don't, there's an increased chance that the Whites will lose the player for free.

Considering the amount they spent on him, the West Yorkshire side will want to see him sold for at least a seven-figure fee.

But if they do cash in on him, he will need to be replaced and a replacement may not be cheap, which isn't ideal for Leeds who may be forced to work within a fairly limited budget this summer.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the left-back, but many people would agree with Robinson that his situation needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

If it isn't, the Whites could easily lose him for free and that isn't ideal for a team that may need to cash in on players to continue abiding by financial rules.