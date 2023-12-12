Highlights Leeds United should not sell any big name players in the January window.

Paul Robinson believes that Leeds United should not sell any of their big name players in the January window.

The Whites are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Daniel Farke’s side is pushing for a top two spot, and the January window could prove a crucial period of the year in their bid to gain ground on Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

It remains to be seen whether any arrivals will be made, but speculation will persist over their own stars like Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

The pair were the subject of transfer rumours last summer, but the pair both remained at Elland Road.

Robinson: It would take a "ridiculous" bid for Leeds to sell

However, Robinson expects the pair to remain with the Yorkshire outfit beyond the winter window as well.

The former goalkeeper has claimed that the club will need to weigh up the cost of any potential fees with the cost of failing to gain promotion this season when making any big transfer decisions.

“You hear so many people saying it and repeating it, it’s not just for the sake of it, the Championship is a ridiculously tough league,” said Robinson, via BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“Look at Leeds against Rotherham for example, the draw, and then Rotherham go and get four put past them by Hull, there’s no rhyme or reason in the Championship at times.

“Leeds are there at the top for a reason.

“I think they’ve got a real good chance to go up automatically.

“I genuinely question Ipswich’s sustainability for the length of a Championship season with the difficulties they’ve got lying ahead.

“At the moment Leeds will not want to sell anybody and I don’t think there’s a bid out there, unless it is ridiculous, that could actually tempt them under the new ownership.

“Things are moving behind the scenes, changes are happening at the club, and an opportunity to get out of a very, very tough division like the Championship, it doesn’t come around every season.

“So for Leeds to be in the position they’re in they’ll be very, very foolish to entertain any bids for any of the players that are playing particularly well, even if it was a stupid amount of money.

“It would have to be astronomical for the manager to want to trade.

“The thing is they’ve got to weigh up an option if they’re looking to sell Rutter or sell Summerville or sell [Willy] Gnonto in the January transfer window.

“What are they realistically going to get for a player at that level in January? Weight that up against the financial reward of getting into the Premier League.

“There’s no point selling anybody.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of second place Ipswich.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Leeds selling stars would be a mistake

Leeds are firing on all cylinders now, winning six of their last seven in the league.

They are putting intense pressure on the top two with their current form, so should stick instead of twist in January.

Farke will want to avoid upsetting the squad harmony at the minute, so selling any key stars could be a big mistake.

It should be a fairly quiet January for the Yorkshire outfit if everything goes to plan.