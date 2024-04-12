Highlights Sell off unwanted players like Aaronson and Roca to raise funds for Phillips deal, says Robinson.

Consider financial fair play issues when pursuing Phillips, former Leeds player facing uncertain future.

Leeds fans may support signing Phillips if funds from player sales contribute to deal, but risks involved.

Paul Robinson has claimed Leeds United should pursue a move for Kalvin Phillips this summer.

It has been reported that the former Whites midfielder could make a return to Elland Road next season.

However, any comeback could hinge on the club’s promotion battle, with the team’s league status for next year still unknown.

The England international came through the Leeds academy system before signing for Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £42 million.

However, his time at the Etihad has been less than stellar, leading to suggestions he could leave the Premier League side in the summer.

Paul Robinson outlines ideal Leeds United Kalvin Phillips strategy

Robinson believes that the club can help boost their chances of signing Phillips this summer by selling unwanted players like Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca to raise funds.

While financial fair play concerns will also need to be considered, the former goalkeeper has claimed these sales should help ease any issues with the Premier League’s rules.

“We know all about PSR and FFP. That’s something Leeds will of course have to be wary of if they go up to the Premier League,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“Selling some of these players out on loan could be a good source of revenue.

“At the same time, they’ll want to add some more quality to their squad.

“If you look at Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and others, if you can stockpile money from those and put it towards a Kalvin Phillips deal, you won’t find many Leeds fans against that.”

Kalvin Phillips' Man City disappointment

Kalvin Phillips - League appearances since leaving Leeds (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2022-23 12 (2) 2023-24 (Man City) 4 (0) 2023-24 (West Ham) 7 (3)

Phillips made just 12 league appearances for Man City in his debut campaign for the club, 10 of which came as a substitute (all stats from Fbref).

Game time was even more difficult to come by for the midfielder this season, leading to a January loan switch to West Ham.

The 28-year-old has played seven times in the Premier League for David Moyes’ side as they look to secure European qualification.

It has been reported that City have set a £30 million asking price for the former Leeds player.

It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire outfit would be keen on making a move for Phillips at that price given the difficulties he’s faced in recent years.

It will all also depend on if Daniel Farke’s side earns promotion to the Premier League, which is far from guaranteed going into the final four games of the term.

Phillips deal would be a gamble for Leeds

Selling players out on loan to raise funds is something Leeds should be looking to do this summer.

However, using those funds to sign Phillips could be a big gamble given his struggles in recent years.

Injuries have set him back, and his performances for West Ham this season have not been convincing.

Perhaps a move back to Leeds could help him get back to his best, and that version of him would be a great addition to Farke’s side, but there are no guarantees he ever reaches those same heights again.