Paul Robinson believes Sonny Perkins will benefit more from being at Leeds United than his former loan club Oxford United, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Perkins joined the U's during the summer window, making the switch to the Kassam Stadium on a season-long loan.

This looked to be an exciting opportunity for the young forward, with those in yellow and blue prepared to make a fresh start following a turbulent 2022/23 season.

Narrowly missing relegation, Oxford looked set for a better campaign under Liam Manning, and Perkins wasn't the only reason why.

Ruben Rodrigues joined on the expiration of his deal at Notts County, Mark Harris arrived and Greg Leigh looked set to be a good addition, having made the switch from Ipswich Town on a permanent basis.

With the help of Leigh and others, the U's found themselves in the automatic promotion zone for a decent chunk of the campaign, but have fallen away from the top two since then.

They are now out of the play-off zone following an underwhelming period under Des Buckingham, who replaced current Bristol City boss Manning but could find himself under pressure sooner rather than later at the Kassam Stadium.

Sonny Perkins' time at Oxford United

Perkins, meanwhile, is already back at Leeds despite the fact he was supposed to be with the U's for the season and that's because he rarely featured for the League One side, scoring just once with that goal coming in a 5-0 win against Chelsea's U21 team.

Sonny Perkins' time at Oxford United Appearances (all competitions) 6 Goals 1 Assists 0

The attacker will be extremely disappointed about this, as well as the fact he isn't getting a sniff of first-team football under Daniel Farke at the moment, although that's to be expected.

His time at Oxford and current lack of game minutes for Leeds hasn't helped him to develop, even if he has played some U21 games.

Robinson on Perkins: "You’re better off with Leeds where there’s better players and a better manager"

Because of his lack of game time at Oxford, that has confirmed to Robinson that Leeds is the best destination for Perkins out of the two clubs, even if he hasn't featured since his return from the Kassam Stadium.

He told MOT Leeds News: "The manager’s got a starting XI, he’s got a very strong squad, and it’s going to be hard to break into that.

"They’re at a stage of the season where he’s going to stick to what he’s got. He’s not in a place where he’s going to bring youngsters into the side unless he really needs to because they’re playing so well.

"For Perkins it’s hard to say because he hasn’t had that many first-team minutes, his loan to Oxford hasn’t worked.

"If a player’s at Oxford and it’s not working and he’s not playing then he’s probably better off playing with top Championship-potentially Premier League players, with the manager at Leeds and the way that he wants his players to develop, rather than Oxford where he’s not playing.

"You’re better off with Leeds where there’s better players and a better manager, and I think that’s the situation that he’s in. The loan obviously hasn’t worked but as far as his development’s concerned he’s better off at Leeds every day than he is at Oxford."

Sonny Perkins will be frustrated with his Oxford United loan spell

Perkins joined an exciting project at Oxford.

Manning seemed to be the right fit for the U's and they enjoyed a great summer window, giving them a real chance of being successful.

They were successful during the early stages of the campaign and fully deserved to be in the top two.

But Perkins never really had a proper opportunity to prove his worth and he's now stuck playing academy football again, something he won't want as he looks to continue developing into a first-team asset.

Next season must be a better one for him, as it looks as though his chances of playing much senior football for the remainder of this term are minimal.