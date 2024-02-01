Highlights Speculation surrounds Junior Firpo's future at Leeds United as he has been linked with a move back to Spain, with Real Sociedad showing interest.

Selling Firpo would be risky for Leeds as they lack left-back options and would need to secure a replacement before allowing him to leave.

Despite his recent impressive form, Firpo's high wages and potential performance concerns in the Premier League could make a summer departure plausible if Leeds fail to return to the top flight.

Speculation has grown over Junior Firpo's Leeds United future.

The 27-year-old has consistently been linked with a move back to Spain.

According to Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad have shown interest during the winter window, with Firpo impressing in recent weeks.

However, with left-back options in short supply at Elland Road it seems unlikely the board will sanction an exit without an adequate replacement lined up.

Robinson: Firpo exit leaves Leeds United light

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson also believes selling Firpo would be a risk with so little time remaining in the January window.

“The problem with Firpo is the inconsistency. You can see the frustration,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

"Because the talent is there going forward in the final third, the attacking quality, and he is capable of playing well as he has does recently. It’s some of the best form that he’s had, but it’s not over a consistent period and left-back has been a problem for Leeds this season.

“It would be difficult to let him go. Listen there’s times when I’d have driven him to Spain myself the way that he played in the Premier League."

He added: "But the way that he’s playing this season I think he’s in good form and that has been a problem position, so for Leeds to let him go they would have to look at a replacement for him.

"With Djed Spence going back as well that’s a situation that never worked, so you look at the potential cover and the possibilities that they’ve got in the left-back area, without Firpo in the squad they would be light.”

Leeds United shouldn't sell this month

Firpo's recent form has been impressive - and a complete contrast to last season.

The 27-year-old has found himself as Daniel Farke's first choice in recent weeks, which probably ends the possibility of a last-gasp exit.

Junior Firpo season comparison - 22/23, 23/24, as per transfermarkt Season Matches Assists Goals Yellow cards 2022/23 26 2 2 6 2023/24 11 4 0 2

A summer departure cannot be ruled out despite Firpo's good form. The left-back's current contract runs until the summer of 2025, which could see Leeds cash in before his deal enters its final year.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is likely to be one of Leeds' higher earners. According to Capology, Firpo's wages are estimated to be in the region of £60,000-a-week; an unsustainable amount for a Championship side.

If Leeds fail to return to the Premier League, moving his wages bill should become a priority.

As Robinson alluded to, there are also concerns over the left-back's ability to perform in the top flight. If Leeds were to chase down Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City, they would almost certainly need an upgrade upon their return to the Premier League.

For now, holding onto the in-form left-back seems the smartest move. The 27-year-old's form and availability could be vital in Leeds' automatic promotion push, with just two points separating the Whites, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Firpo's future could be one to keep a close eye on come the opening of the summer transfer window, with Leeds' league status potentially player a big part in any decision.