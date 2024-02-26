Former England international Paul Robinson believes a permanent move away from Leeds United is likely for Jack Harrison this summer, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The winger is currently out on loan at Everton, after the Toffees exercised a clause in his contract to bring him to Goodison Park for the 2023/24 campaign.

This was a real blow for the Whites, because the 27-year-old looked set to be a key player for them this term, or was potentially set to be sold on for a high amount.

Instead, Daniel Farke doesn't have him at his disposal and Leeds didn't generate a high amount from his loan departure.

Thankfully for Farke, he has other options at his disposal, including Crysencio Summerville and Dan James who have been excellent for much of the season following their relegation.

Willy Gnonto has also raised his game recently and AFC Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony came in on loan during the summer to provide extra depth, with Luis Sinisterra heading the other way.

With the Whites' current options in mind, Harrison hasn't been too much of a miss, even though he was excellent for the West Yorkshire side last season at the top level.

Jack Harrison's Leeds United League Statistics Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018-19 Championship 39 4 4 2019-20 Championship 46 6 8 2020-21 Premier League 36 8 8 2021-22 Premier League 35 8 1 2022-23 Premier League 36 5 7 Stats Provided By Transfermarkt

This season, the 27-year-old has registered four goals and three assists in 26 competitive appearances.

Ex-Leeds United player tips Jack Harrison for summer exit

Robinson believes Harrison would have to win the fans back over - but that may not be necessary - with the same pundit predicting a summer exit for the winger.

He told MOT Leeds News: "Yeah it left a sour taste the way that the move came about, especially to Everton as well, but that aside I think he’s done well this season in an Everton team that’s been efficient. He plays a role in that Sean Dyche side.

"They’re clearly going to have to sell some of their better players to be able to accumulate [so] whether Jack’s one they want to accumulate once players have gone out the door [we’ll see].

"But I think others will be looking at him. It doesn’t look like Farke would want to integrate him back into a Leeds squad, and he would have a lot of work to do with the fanbase, goalscoring-wise etc., to win the fans back over.

"A move for him does look likely, but it’s hugely, hugely important as to what league Leeds are in, because he carries a different value as a Championship player than he does as a Premier League player."

Leeds United need to carefully consider Jack Harrison's future

Assessing Harrison's future has to be a priority for those behind the scenes at Elland Road.

They already have Gnonto, James and Summerville who will only improve and the Whites will surely want to give them as much game time as possible, so they can develop.

With this in mind, selling Harrison may not be the worst idea in the world.

However, he could be a real asset in the top flight if Leeds are promoted at the end of the season, and this is why the Whites need to consider keeping him if they go up.