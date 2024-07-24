Highlights Summerville's future at Leeds uncertain despite EFL player of the year award due to Premier League interest.

Paul Robinson expects the situation surrounding Crysencio Summerville’s Leeds United future to drag beyond the start of the Championship season amid links to Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham United.

Summerville has been the subject of intense transfer speculation ever since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Whites’ failure to gain Premier League promotion has led to increased scrutiny over his future at Elland Road.

The Dutchman won the EFL player of the year award for his impressive performances for Leeds last season.

This has led to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham to be linked with a move for the winger, who has a contract with the Yorkshire outfit until 2026.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Robinson makes Summerville transfer claim

Robinson believes that big bids will arrive from clubs for Summerville soon, but that Leeds won’t just accept the first offer that comes through.

He has claimed that the speculation over the player’s future could drag on until the very end of the window.

“I think Summerville will be the most sought-after Leeds player, and his transfer saga will be one that drags on throughout the summer,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s still at Elland Road at the start of the season, right until the end of the window.

“He’s a quality player who is attracting a lot of interest from all over Europe, not just this country.

“Every time you go on social media or pick up a newspaper, he’s been linked to a new suitor.

“I would expect Leeds’ resolve to be tested with a big bid but they won’t accept the first offer because there will be a lot of teams interested.

“He and [Wilfried] Gnonto are the two who Leeds will find the hardest to keep hold of, with Summerville holding the most value.”

Summerville joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth a reported £1.3 million from Feyenoord.

Leeds United’s 2024 summer business

Leeds have already agreed to one major sale so far this summer, with Archie Gray departing in a £40 million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Glen Kamara has also been sold, making the switch to Rennes after just one season at Elland Road.

It has previously been reported that a deal involving Summerville could be worth £35-40 million.

Clubs have until 30 August to find an agreement over a move before the window shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Leeds should hold firm on Summerville sale

Summerville contributed 19 goals and nine assists from 43 appearances in the Championship last season, so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such attention (all stats from Fbref).

He was the standout player in an already impressive side, and he proved his readiness for a Premier League return even if Leeds failed to gain promotion.

The Whites have every reason to hold out for a big fee, as he is worth that much to the club given he could be the difference between achieving promotion this year or not.

It’s been claimed that West Ham aren’t willing to pay more than £20 million, but it’s difficult to see Leeds accepting such a fee, so this really could drag on into the final days of the window.